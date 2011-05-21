Stories
NASA's Voyager 1 Detects Faint, Persistent Hum Beyond our Solar System

posted by mrpg on Wednesday May 12, @04:00AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Please-hold dept.
Science

Eratosthenes sends us a link:

NASA's Voyager 1 detects faint, monotone hum beyond our solar system:

In a paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy on Monday, researchers examined data beamed back by Voyager 1's Plasma Wave System over its journey, but particularly after it passed through over the solar system's border.

[...] "We're detecting the faint, persistent hum of interstellar gas," said Stella Koch Ocker, a doctoral student at Cornell University who lead the research. "It's very faint and monotone, because it is in a narrow frequency bandwidth."

[...] Those bursts were once used to determine the density of interstellar plasma, but this low, constant hum shows Voyager is collecting plenty of information without the solar outbursts. "Now we know we don't need a fortuitous event related to the sun to measure interstellar plasma," said Shami Chatterjee, a research scientist at Cornell and co-author on the paper.

Future missions to interstellar space would help clarify what's happening out there -- and NASA has plans for such a mission, feasibly, in the 2030s.

Journal Reference:
Stella Koch Ocker, James M. Cordes, Shami Chatterjee, et al. Persistent plasma waves in interstellar space detected by Voyager 1, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-021-01363-7)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday May 12, @04:12AM (1 child)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday May 12, @04:12AM (#1149091)

    Offtopic, yes, I know, but could it actually be coming from one of our neighbors [youtu.be]?

    On another note, are there actually four drummers in the background there?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 12, @04:14AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 12, @04:14AM (#1149092)

      Not offtopic. As usual, see the original submission.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday May 12, @04:20AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 12, @04:20AM (#1149094) Homepage Journal

    We are being used like a coppertop battery. That humming is the sound of energy being piped through the buses. CAREFUL!!!! Don't get too close, or it may arc through you!

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday May 12, @04:21AM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Wednesday May 12, @04:21AM (#1149095) Journal

    What's the point of posting a paywall science?

