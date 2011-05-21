from the they-feel-pain? dept.
Controlling Cholesterol in Microglia Alleviates Chronic Pain, Opioid-Free:
Chemotherapy can induce a painful peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic condition and common adverse effect for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues elsewhere, have used a mouse model to demonstrate the pivotal role of cholesterol in CIPN, and proposed a novel therapeutic approach to reverse it.
[...] The study was a collaboration between the laboratories of senior study author Yury Miller, MD, PhD, professor of medicine, and Tony Yaksh, PhD, professor of anesthesiology and pharmacology, both at UC San Diego School of Medicine. Miller studies cholesterol metabolism and cardiovascular and neuro inflammation. Yaksh specializes in neuropathic pain.
[...] “The metabolism of cellular cholesterol was already linked to neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, but we were first to show its role and underlying mechanisms in chronic pain.”
Cholesterol is essential for brain function, both during development and in adult life. It is a major component of cell membranes, a precursor to some hormones and serves as a cellular messenger. However, excess of cholesterol is detrimental to human health; buildup of cholesterol plaques in large arteries often causes heart attacks and stroke.
The UC San Diego team found that changes in cholesterol metabolism contributed to reprogramming of microglia in a way that perpetuated chronic inflammation in the spinal cord. Genetically modified mice lacking cholesterol transporters in microglia were unable to remove excessive amounts of cholesterol, and thus experienced pain — even without chemotherapeutic intervention.
[...] “We were surprised to find that in CIPN, enlarged lipid rafts and TLR4 assemblies persisted for days and weeks,” said Miller. “We even started calling them ‘inflammarafts’ to stress the importance of these membrane domains in neuroinflammation and pain states.”
To reverse the harmful effects of excessive cholesterol in microglia, researchers used a modified version of the apoA-I binding protein (AIBP), which hastens cholesterol removal and disrupts inflammarafts, but does not damage physiological lipid rafts. A single injection of AIBP in the spinal canal of mice reversed CIPN pain, and the therapeutic effect lasted for several weeks, without adverse effects.
[...] Disclosure: Yury Miller and Tony Yaksh hold equity in Raft Pharmaceuticals.
Journal Reference:
Navia-Pelaez, Juliana M., Choi, Soo-Ho, dos Santos Aggum Capettini, Luciano, et al. Normalization of cholesterol metabolism in spinal microglia alleviates neuropathic pain, Journal of Experimental Medicine (DOI: 10.1084/jem.20202059)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 12, @11:57AM
It's good this is confirmed. from 2018
Inhibition of Neuroinflammation by AIBP: Spinal Effects upon Facilitated Pain States
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211124718307101 [sciencedirect.com]