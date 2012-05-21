Stories
Fossil of Ancient Squid Eating a Crustacean While Being Eaten by an Ancient Shark

mrpg writes:

After careful study of the positioning of the two fossils, the researchers concluded that the belemnite was in the process of biting the crustacean, or perhaps the skin it was shedding. And while it was doing so, the belemnite was itself bitten by a larger predator—possibly an ancient shark.

https://phys.org/news/2021-05-fossil-ancient-squid-crustacean-eaten.html

Journal Reference:
Christian Klug, Günter Schweigert, René Hoffmann, et al. Fossilized leftover falls as sources of palaeoecological data: a 'pabulite' comprising a crustacean, a belemnite and a vertebrate from the Early Jurassic Posidonia Shale [open], Swiss Journal of Palaeontology (DOI: 10.1186/s13358-021-00225-z)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 12, @11:50PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 12, @11:50PM (#1149475)

    By an ancient vegan.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 13, @12:18AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 13, @12:18AM (#1149484)

    Ohmmmmmmmmmm

