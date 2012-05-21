from the not-just-Amazon dept.
Amazon Managers Say They 'Hire to Fire' to Meet Internal Turnover Goal:
"We might hire people that we know we're going to fire, just to protect the rest of the team," one manager told Insider.
The practice is informally called "hire to fire," in which managers hire people, internally or externally, they intend to fire within a year, just to help meet their annual turnover target, called unregretted attrition (URA). A manager's URA target is the percentage of employees the company wouldn't regret seeing leave, one way or the other.
In a statement to Insider, Amazon's spokesperson denied that the company hired employees with the intention of firing them and said it did not use the phrase "hire to fire."
But the existence of the practice in at least some parts of the company shows how Amazon's system of requiring managers to hit a target attrition goal every year can foster controversial norms and practices.
Have any of my fellow Soylentils worked for a company that had a required attrition rate? If so, what did you think of it and did you see this solution occurring? Let us know in the comments.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday May 13, @04:46AM (1 child)
What purpose does this serve?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 13, @05:19AM
Among other things, it protects the inner cadre from considering "outside" opinions. If you regard the entire work force as part of the team, then you have to take into account their hopes and goals, and their hopes for advancement. If you keep a disposable work force, you need consider none of that. You don't have to care about Sally providing care for a mother whose health is failing, or Betty's need to get her kids to school, or anything at all. Mike has to see a parole officer every month on Friday afternoon? You count it against him, and use it to justify firing him. You sure as hell don't work with Mike, or Sally, or Betty.
You don't have to pay holidays, vacations, or any other benefits that might become available if you fire them early enough. Insurance is a big one there - get rid of them before they are eligible for anything but the barest of minimums. And, raises. You promise them a series of raises, and tell them how much they can be earning in a year's time, then make sure they don't last the year.
All of that is just the opposite of what a union works toward - if the union is worthy anything at all.
Then, there are personal issues that the various supervisors and managers suffer from. Frustrated? Angry? Need to unload on someone? Just grab some random sucker, dump on them, waste ten minutes of their lives with a tirade, and fire them. I've seen two supervisors in my life who did exactly that sort of thing.
Life can really suck for Average Joe, when supervisors and managers aren't held accountable.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday May 13, @04:47AM
With a corporate culture that has attrition rather than retention incentives, no wonder they straddled the legal line on their union efforts. They'd have to rewrite the corporate culture. On the other hand, if you could make a deal with a manager and didn't want to stay long-term, maybe it would work out for both of you.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Thursday May 13, @04:51AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 13, @05:07AM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 13, @05:16AM (1 child)
That is true. At best, the 10% rule could make a manager willing to fire someone who is not worth having around. The 10% number is just made up, and you may need to get rid of more or fewer people to keep your team productive. The fact that managers are hiring cannon fodder demonstrates that this is a poor technique.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 13, @05:34AM
Well, the guy who doesn't fit in needs to go, no matter what set of rules you follow. Always late, always poorly dressed, seldom obeys safety rules, work space is sloppy, work unsatisfactory, can't meet production goals ever, you dump him based on performance. Document it for a period of time to cover your ass, but he's got to go.
But, you should never target some number or percentage of your work force. As bad as that lower 10 or 20% might be, the next batch to come in through the doors might be worse.
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday May 13, @05:17AM
Once upon a time I worked for a company I really liked. At some point our team lost the manager who was replaced with a weak manager. A few months later we were absorbed by a stronger team with the sole purpose of firing everybody. Why? Times were tough and all the teams were looking at certain cuts. To get many onboard and fire them was an excellent strategy to preserve ones team.
Note that it had nothing to do whatsoever with our performance or importance of the project.
Back to Amazon, I belive the story as I get a shitload of Amazon's calls with unreasonable offers.
As per required attrition rates, the most famous one is Goldman Sachs. If you boys ever get a job over there don't press you luck. Try to make two year and leave for a nice place at a reasonable bank.
