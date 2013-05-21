from the 0.00025 dept.
Study of Ancient Corals in Indonesia Reveals Slowest Earthquake Ever Recorded
Using data from the microatolls and combining them with simulations of the motion of the Earth's tectonic plates, the NTU[*] team found that from 1829 until the Sumatra earthquake in 1861, south-eastern Simeulue Island was sinking faster than expected into the sea.
This slow slip event was a gradual process that relieved stress on the shallow part of where two tectonic plates met, said the NTU team. However, this stress was transferred to a neighbouring deeper segment, culminating in the massive 8.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 1861 which led to enormous damage and loss of life.
[*] Nanyang Technological University - NTU Singapore.
Super Slow Earthquake Lasting 32 Years in Indonesia Found
A 'slow-motion' earthquake lasting 32 years – the slowest ever recorded - eventually led to the catastrophic 1861 Sumatra earthquake, researchers at the NTU Singapore have found.
[...] The discovery marks the longest slow slip event ever recorded and will change global perspectives on the timespan and mechanisms of the phenomenon, says the NTU team.
Scientists previously believed that slow slip events take place only over hours or months, but the NTU research shows that they could, in fact, go on for decades without triggering the disastrous shaking and tsunamis seen in historical records.