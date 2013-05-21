A short online game designed to fight conspiracies about COVID-19 boosts people's confidence in detecting misinformation by increasing their ability to perceive its "manipulativeness" compared to genuine news, according to a study.

[...] The five-minute game puts people in the shoes of a purveyor of fake pandemic news, encouraging players to create panic by spreading misinformation about COVID-19 using social media – all within the confines of the game.

Researchers say that, by giving people this taste of the techniques used to disseminate fake news, it acts as an inoculant: building a psychological resistance against malicious falsehoods by raising awareness of how misinformation works.

"While fact-checking is vital work, it can come too late. Trying to debunk misinformation after it spreads is often a difficult if not impossible task," said Prof Sander van der Linden, Director of the Social Decision-Making Lab at Cambridge University.