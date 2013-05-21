from the things-are-NOT-looking-up dept.
Yes, COVID-19 Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction:
Researchers are piecing together that surviving COVID-19 may be associated with erectile dysfunction (ED). The research points to three factors that can lead to the potential onset of ED in men who have had the virus:
- Vascular effects. Erectile function is a predictor of heart disease, so we know that the vascular system and reproductive system are connected. We also know that COVID-19 can cause hyperinflammation throughout the body, especially in the heart and surrounding muscles. Blood supply to the penis can become blocked or narrowed as a result of a new or worsened vascular condition caused by the virus.
- Psychological impact. Sexual activity is closely associated with mental health. The stress, anxiety and depression caused by the virus and pandemic can be linked to sexual dysfunction and poor mood.
- Overall health deterioration. ED is typically a symptom of an underlying problem. Men with poor health are at greater risk for developing ED and also for having a severe reaction to COVID-19. Since the virus can cause a plethora of health issues, general poor health is cause for concern both for ED and other complications.
"Erectile dysfunction can be a marker of overall health," explains urologist Ryan Berglund, MD.
[...] Another cause for concern regarding the research is the potential testicular damage that can occur following an infection with COVID-19.
Also at https://www.salon.com/2021/05/13/covid-19-may-increase-chance-of-erectile-dysfunction-studies-say/Salon.
