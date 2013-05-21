Ford apparently doesn't believe that you are watching enough ads as you drive. Better scanning options — previously envisioned to scan traffic signs to make your ride better and safer — are now being tested and patented to scan ads and billboards. Why? Apparently, they think that showing ads on more screens in your car is the future.

Ford Patents Terrible Billboard Scanning Tech, Shows In-Car Ads

What if businesses paid Ford to deliver ads when competitor's billboards were detected?