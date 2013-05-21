from the crash-boom-bang dept.
Ford apparently doesn't believe that you are watching enough ads as you drive. Better scanning options — previously envisioned to scan traffic signs to make your ride better and safer — are now being tested and patented to scan ads and billboards. Why? Apparently, they think that showing ads on more screens in your car is the future.
Something... something... distractions in traffic ...
Ford Patents Terrible Billboard Scanning Tech, Shows In-Car Ads
Also noted by Booga1 who sent in the same story and asks:
What if businesses paid Ford to deliver ads when competitor's billboards were detected?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by donkeyhotay on Thursday May 13, @07:35PM (3 children)
This is precisely why I don't want a self driving car. You're trapped in a little box and they'll start bombarding you with ads. No thank you.
What is tat? How can I get some? Where can I exchange it for the other thing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 13, @07:38PM
Ooh, in a self driving ford how much would McDonald's have to pay for an "ad" that delivers you to their store instead of Burger King?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 13, @08:08PM (1 child)
I already disable extraneous crap in my vehicles. Northstar, airbags, blah blah blah. If the day comes when I must have a self driving car, there will be someone on the intarwebz who can tell me how to disable this feature and that. I don't look forward to any of it, but I'm not afraid to get into the operating system and make necessary tweaks. I'm not even afraid to clip wires, or short them, or move jumpers, or whatever. All I need is someone with the know-how to tell me what to do. It may be so simple as, "Lift cover of processing unit box, unplug Advertising Module B, place Advertising Module B in front of tire (any tire) and drive forward."
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 13, @08:14PM
Well, you diable airbags so you are apparently not exactly the most rational or intelligent person that could be giving us advice.
Sounds like an irrational crusade rather than sensible...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 13, @08:12PM
Stream Chevy ads on them Fords.