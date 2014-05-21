from the Ruffles-or-Lays? dept.
Samsung Increases Chip Investment To $151 Billion Amidst 50% Tax Break Promises In Korea
South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics has increased its capital expenditure budget for manufacturing semiconductors announced the company earlier today. Samsung's original plan, which covered investments in chip fabrication until 2030, outlied 133 trillion Korean Won in expenditure, and today the company has increased this to 171 trillion Won, which roughly equals $151 billion. Samsung announced the increase at an event held in its Pyeongtaek campus by the South Korean government.
[...] Samsung plans to complete the construction of its Pyeongtaek-3 chip facility next year. This facility will manufacture memory products using the 14nm chip process node and computing chips on the 5nm node by using Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.
[...] Samsung also outlined its plans to bring EUV manufacturing to memory modules.
AMD plans to buy $1.6 billion in silicon wafers from GlobalFoundries
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. said late Thursday it plans to buy about $1.6 billion in silicon wafers from GlobalFoundries Inc. over the next few years.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, AMD said it entered into a seventh amendment to its wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries "to extend GF's capacity commitment and wafer pricing to the company under the backdrop of the current global supply environment."
Report: Samsung may build $10 billion advanced chipmaking plant in Austin
Samsung could build a $10 billion advanced logic chipmaking plant in Austin, according to media reports, potentially adding to the company's existing multibillion-dollar facilities in Central Texas.
If it happens, the Samsung expansion would add to a series of recent stunning wins for Austin's technology sector. In just the past six months, Austin saw electric automaker Tesla pick it as the site for a $1 billion assembly facility and software giant Oracle move its corporate headquarters to Austin.
Citing people familiar with the plans, Bloomberg news service reported that Samsung is considering spending more than $10 billion on the plant, which could be Samsung's most advanced yet. The report said that the final investment amount could fluctuate.
[...] According to the Bloomberg report, the new Samsung facility would be potentially capable of fabricating chips as advanced as 3 nanometers. Construction could start as early as this year, with major equipment added in 2022, and operations as early as 2023.
Samsung considers Austin for $17 billion chip plant, eyes tax breaks of at least $806 million: documents show:
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering Austin, Texas, as one of the sites for a new $17 billion chip plant that the South Korean firm said could create 1,800 jobs, according to documents filed with Texas state officials.
The tech giant is seeking combined tax abatements of $805.5 million over 20 years from Travis County and the city of Austin, among other tax breaks, according to the documents.
Samsung said in its filings that if Austin is selected, the company would break ground on the site in the second quarter of this year and that the plant will become operational in the third quarter of 2023.
"This project is highly competitive, and the company is looking at alternative sites in the US including Arizona and New York, as well as abroad in Korea...," Samsung said in the documents, adding that it is taking into account access to talent, chip ecosystem and speed to market in its evaluation of the sites.
[...] TSMC, which counts Apple Inc among its major customers, last year disclosed plans for a $12 billion chip plant in Arizona expected to come online in 2024.
TSMC this week has announced plans to spend $100 billion on new production facilities as well as R&D over the next three years. The world's largest contract maker of chips says that its fabs are currently working at full load, so to meet demand for its services going forward it will need (much) more capacity. Among TSMC's facilities to go online in the next three to four years are the company's fab in Arizona as well as its first 2nm-capable fab in Taiwan.
[...] TSMC's capital expenditures (CapEx) budget last year was $17.2 billion, whereas its R&D budget was $3.72 billion, or approximately 8.2% of its revenue. This year the company intends to increase its CapEx to somewhere in the range of $25 to $28 billion, which would make for a 45% to 62% year-over-year increase in that spending. The company's R&D spending will also rise as its revenue is expected to grow. In total, TSMC plans to invest around $30 billion or more on CapEx and R&D this year. Taken altogether, if the company intends to spend around $100 billion from 2021 through 2023, its expenditures in the next two years will be roughly flat with 2021, something that should please its investors.
SK Hynix to Build $106 Billion Fab Cluster: 800,000 Wafer Starts a Month
Capping off a busy week for fab-related news, South Korea authorities this week gave SK Hynix a green light to build a new, 120 trillion won ($106.35 billion) fab complex. The fab cluster will be primarily used to build DRAM for PCs, mobile devices, and servers, using process technologies that rely on extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV). The first fab in the complex will go online in 2025.
[...] The new fabs will be used to make various types of DRAM using SK Hynix's upcoming production technologies that will use extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. And with a start date still years away, we're likely looking at a fab that will be used to manufacture DDR5, LPDDR5X, and other future types of DRAM.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 14, @03:24AM
What does that mean? Buy just the wafers from Global and ship them to other foundry to stamp out chips?