South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics has increased its capital expenditure budget for manufacturing semiconductors announced the company earlier today. Samsung's original plan, which covered investments in chip fabrication until 2030, outlied 133 trillion Korean Won in expenditure, and today the company has increased this to 171 trillion Won, which roughly equals $151 billion. Samsung announced the increase at an event held in its Pyeongtaek campus by the South Korean government.

[...] Samsung plans to complete the construction of its Pyeongtaek-3 chip facility next year. This facility will manufacture memory products using the 14nm chip process node and computing chips on the 5nm node by using Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

[...] Samsung also outlined its plans to bring EUV manufacturing to memory modules.