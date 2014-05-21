Congress fires warning shot at NASA after SpaceX Moon lander award
On Wednesday, a US senator added an amendment to unrelated science legislation that would impose significant restrictions on NASA and its plans to return to the Moon.
[...] as other amendments to the bill were debated and rejected, one of the Endless Frontier Act co-sponsors, Republican Todd Young of Indiana, expressed frustration with the process. "This bill, in the main, is not supposed to be about space, private space companies," Young said. "It in the main is supposed to be about competing, out-competing, out-innovating, outgrowing communist China."
[...] The legislation calls for $10.03 billion in additional funding for NASA to carry out the Human Landing System program. This legislation comes as Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos have been urging Congress to add $10 billion to NASA's budget—enough money to fully fund the development of a second Human Landing System.
[...] [Washington Senator Maria Cantwell's] amendment mandates that NASA move forward with two landers. If the amendment is signed into law, NASA would likely have to re-open the competition, thus delaying work on the agency's return to the Moon and putting an already difficult target of 2024 into further jeopardy.
This legislation also ignores NASA's own plans to both create a lunar lander competition as well as keep the possibility of a 2024 landing on track. Under NASA's plans, SpaceX would work at full speed toward the 2024 landing, while a second company would be brought on to compete for subsequent landings. But this has not mollified Cantwell. With her amendment, Cantwell seems to be saying that if Blue Origin can't be included in the program, Artemis shouldn't move forward.
The bill would also require NASA to continue development of the "Exploration Upper Stage," which is a new, more powerful second stage for the agency's Space Launch System rocket. Moreover, the bill says this upper stage should be ready for use on the third launch of the rocket.
Cantwell amendment (PDF).
See also: A new book, Amazon Unbound, reveals Jeff Bezos' envy of SpaceX
The book also delves into the 2014 decision by United Launch Alliance to purchase BE-4 rocket engines from Blue Origin for its Vulcan rocket. Significant fallout ensued a few years later when Blue Origin announced its plans to build the large New Glenn rocket that would compete with Vulcan.
"Executives from the two companies stopped talking; tensions were so high that they walked past one another in the halls of the annual Space Symposium that year without acknowledging one another," Stone writes. "Blue later disputed the notion that its execs stopped talking to counterparts at ULA. Nevertheless, the story ULA execs eventually heard from employees at Blue... was that Bezos was frustrated that the government was funding Elon Musk's space dreams and wanted to get in on the action."
Maybe Starship can carry the SLS and Exploration Upper Stage into orbit to lower development costs on both?
Previously: NASA Selects SpaceX, Dynetics, and Blue Origin to Develop Manned Lunar Landers
SpaceX's Starship to Return Humanity to the Moon in Stunning NASA Decision
Starship SN15 Survives Launch and Landing
NASA Names Companies to Develop Human Landers for Artemis Moon Missions
NASA has selected three U.S. companies to design and develop human landing systems (HLS) for the agency's Artemis program, one of which will land the first woman and next man on the surface of the Moon by 2024. NASA is on track for sustainable human exploration of the Moon for the first time in history.
The human landing system awards under the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP-2) Appendix H Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) are firm-fixed price, milestone-based contracts. The total combined value for all awarded contracts is $967 million for the 10-month base period.
The following companies were selected to design and build human landing systems:
- Blue Origin of Kent, Washington, is developing the Integrated Lander Vehicle (ILV) – a three-stage lander to be launched on its own New Glenn Rocket System and ULA Vulcan launch system.
- Dynetics (a Leidos company) of Huntsville, Alabama, is developing the Dynetics Human Landing System (DHLS) – a single structure providing the ascent and descent capabilities that will launch on the ULA Vulcan launch system.
- SpaceX of Hawthorne, California, is developing the Starship – a fully integrated lander that will use the SpaceX Super Heavy rocket.
"With these contract awards, America is moving forward with the final step needed to land astronauts on the Moon by 2024, including the incredible moment when we will see the first woman set foot on the lunar surface," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "This is the first time since the Apollo era that NASA has direct funding for a human landing system, and now we have companies on contract to do the work for the Artemis program."
Announcement video (2m14s).
Also at NASASpaceFlight, Space News, BBC, NYT, Ars Technica, cnet, and The Guardian.
SpaceX's Starship to return humanity to the Moon in stunning NASA decision:
In one of the biggest NASA contracting surprises in years, the space agency has chosen SpaceX – and only SpaceX – to return humans to the surface of the Moon with its next-generation Starship rocket.
The Washington Post's Christian Davenport broke the news a few hours before NASA's scheduled announcement and teleconference, revealing that SpaceX beat out Dynetics and a Blue Origin-led "National Team" for a sole-source contract to build, launch, and land a custom version of Starship on the Moon for $2.89 billion. If that uncrewed testing is successful, SpaceX and Starship will be tasked with landing the first astronauts on the Moon in half a century [in as early as the] mid-2020s.
NASA was expected to pick two landers.
Also at NASA, Ars Technica, CNBC, The Verge, and Space News.
See also: NASA delays starting contract with SpaceX for Gateway cargo services
Previously: NASA Selects SpaceX, Dynetics, and Blue Origin to Develop Manned Lunar Landers
NASA Will Soon Choose One of These 3 Landers to Go Back to the Moon
Upgraded Starship prototype makes soft landing after test flight
SpaceX launched and landed an upgraded prototype for the company's next-generation Starship vehicle in South Texas on Wednesday, the company's first Starship test flight since winning a $2.9 billion NASA contract to use the craft to land astronauts on the Moon.
Elon Musk, SpaceX's founder and CEO tweeted: "Starship landing nominal!"
The 164-foot-tall (50-meter) stainless steel rocket flew to an altitude of about 33,000 feet (10 kilometers) over SpaceX's rocket development and test facility in Cameron County, Texas, after lifting off at 6:24pm EDT (2224 GMT). Around six minutes after takeoff, the rocket landed vertically back at the same test site at Boca Chica Beach near Brownsville.
Also at NASASpaceFlight, Space News, Ars Technica, Teslarati, CNBC, and The Washington Post[*]:
The successful test also served notice, coming as SpaceX finds itself under attack by the two competitors it beat out for the NASA contract: a team led by Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Jeff Bezos, and Dynetics, a defense contractor. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Both companies have protested the award with the Government Accountability Office, saying the process was flawed and that the space agency should have two providers in case one stumbles. They also are lobbying members of Congress and the space agency's leadership to add funding for another spacecraft that could move astronauts to and from the lunar surface.
[*] Alternate archive.is link.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 14, @01:40PM (2 children)
We hate this practice when it involves a company/CEO we hate, and we like it when it invoves a company/CEO we like.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday May 14, @01:56PM
Speak for yourself. I hate the practice no matter who is involved. Congress has no business getting involved with individual companies without a damned good reason.
If they want NASA to select a backup option as well - Great! Give them the money to do so. NASA has already stated they'd love too, but Congress barely gave them enough money to afford only the one cheapest option.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 14, @01:56PM
In general companies/CEOs we like don't own congressmen, so this sort of thing rarely happens to their benefit.
