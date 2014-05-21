from the vacation-planning dept.
Google Cloud Teams up With SpaceX's Starlink for Enterprise Connectivity at Networks Edge
SpaceX's bourgeoning Starlink satellite-based broadband internet service just got a big boost from a significant new partner: Google Cloud. Thanks to a new partnership between the two, SpaceX will now be locating Starlink ground stations right within Google's existing data centers, providing the Starlink network with direct access to ground-based network infrastructure to help facilitate network connections for customers who are on the edges of the footprint of existing network access.
[...] This should not only bolster Starlink's reliability in terms of its consumer clients, but also provide key capabilities for serving enterprise customers — another key target demographic for the growing Starlink business, though much of the public focus thus far for Starlink's roll-out has been on residential access across its expanding beta.
Previously: SpaceX Starlink Partners with Microsoft Azure to Deploy Cloud Computing Anywhere
SpaceX Plans to Send Starship to Hawaii Via Space
Starship's first trip beyond Texas will take Elon Musk's Mars rocket prototype to Hawaii via orbit.
That's the plan revealed in a new SpaceX filing with the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday. SpaceX applied to the FCC for a license authorizing the radio communications for the next-generation spacecraft's first visit to actual space.
[...] An attachment to the application lays out the details of the flight:
"The Starship Orbital test flight will originate from Starbase, TX. The Booster stage will separate approximately 170 seconds into flight. The Booster will then perform a partial return and land in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 20 miles from the shore. The Orbital Starship will continue on flying between the Florida Straits. It will achieve orbit until performing a powered, targeted landing approximately 100km (~62 miles) off the northwest coast of Kauai in a soft ocean landing."
That would be a Super Heavy booster (which has yet to fly) with a Starship (that has never gone higher than 10 km / 6 miles) on top that is launched from their Boca Chica, Texas facility.
Related Stories
SpaceX Starlink partners with Microsoft Azure to deploy cloud computing anywhere:
Microsoft Azure has announced a partnership with SpaceX that will give customers the ability to both access and deploy cloud computing capabilities anywhere on Earth with the help of Starlink internet.
[...] To better exploit the benefits offered by the kind of blanket connectivity Starlink may soon offer, Microsoft has developed its own Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC), essentially a data center built into a mobile, satellite-connected shipping container. Customers can choose to either use the MDC as a wholly independent datacenter or connect it to one or more satellite constellations, Starlink included. With what a SpaceX executive recently described as dual parabolic antennas, an MDC could likely have access to gigabit-class internet connectivity with latency comparable to fiber anywhere on Earth.
According to Microsoft, possible scenarios where an MDC would be valuable include "mobile command centers, humanitarian assistance, military mission needs, mineral exploration, and other use cases requiring high intensity, secure computing." Several Azure Mobile Datacenters have already been deployed and are being trialed by private sector companies and the US military.
Likely less than coincidental, Microsoft Azure's Starlink partnership comes around the same time as Amazon has begun to peel back the curtains on Project Kuiper, a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet constellation almost indistinguishable from Starlink. Lead and largely staffed by former Starlink executives and employees, Project Kuiper aims to deploy a constellation of ~3200 small, interlinked communications satellites – a goal Amazon has pledged at least $10 billion to achieve.
Also at Ars Technica and The Register.
See also: SpaceX teams with Microsoft for Space Development Agency contract
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 14, @09:15PM
Interesting that the Starship mission appears to ditch booster and pointy end at sea.
Wonder what needs to happen before they try more landings?
Are the oil platforms they bought still docked?