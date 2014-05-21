from the Big-Badda-Boom dept.
A study of Earth’s crust hints that supernovas aren’t gold mines:
A smattering of plutonium atoms embedded in Earth's crust are helping to resolve the origins of nature's heaviest elements.
Scientists had long suspected that elements such as gold, silver and plutonium are born during supernovas, when stars explode. But typical supernovas can't explain the quantity of heavy elements in our cosmic neighborhood, a new study suggests. That means other cataclysmic events must have been major contributors, physicist Anton Wallner and colleagues report in the May 14 Science.
The result bolsters a recent change of heart among astrophysicists. Standard supernovas have fallen out of favor. Instead, researchers think that heavy elements are more likely forged in collisions of two dense, dead stars called neutron stars, or in certain rare types of supernovas, such as those that form from fast-spinning stars (SN[*]: 5/8/19).
Heavy elements can be produced via a series of reactions in which atomic nuclei swell larger and larger as they rapidly gobble up neutrons. This series of reactions is known as the r-process, where "r" stands for rapid. But, says Wallner, of Australian National University in Canberra, "we do not know for sure where the site for the r-process is." It's like having the invite list for a gathering, but not its location, so you know who's there without knowing where the party's at.
[...] If an r-process event had recently happened nearby, some of the elements created could have landed on Earth, leaving fingerprints in Earth's crust. Starting with a 410-gram sample of Pacific Ocean crust, Wallner and colleagues used a particle accelerator to separate and count atoms. Within one piece of the sample, the scientists searched for a variety of plutonium called plutonium-244, which is produced by the r-process. Since heavy elements are always produced together in particular proportions in the r-process, plutonium-244 can serve as a proxy for other heavy elements. The team found about 180 plutonium-244 atoms, deposited into the crust within the last 9 million years.
