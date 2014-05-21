Stories
Nanotechnology Improves Cystic Fibrosis Antibiotic by 100,000-fold

Friday May 14, @11:11PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Novel nanotech improves cystic fibrosis antibiotic by 100,000-fold:

World-first nanotechnology developed by the University of South Australia could change the lives of thousands of people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) as groundbreaking research shows it can improve the effectiveness of the CF antibiotic Tobramycin, increasing its efficacy by up to 100,000-fold.

The new technology uses a biomimetic nanostructured material to augment Tobramycin - the antibiotic prescribed to treat chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in severe cases of CF - eradicating the infection in as little as two doses.

In Australia, cystic fibrosis (CF) affects one in 2500 babies - or one baby born every four days - causing severe impairments to a person's lungs, airways and digestive system, trapping bacteria and leading to recurrent infections. Lung failure is the major cause of death for people with CF.

Journal Reference:
Chelsea R. Thorn, Cristiane de Souza Carvalho‐Wodarz, Justus C. Horstmann, et al. Tobramycin Liquid Crystal Nanoparticles Eradicate Cystic Fibrosis‐Related Pseudomonas aeruginosa Biofilms, Small (DOI: 10.1002/smll.202100531)

Chelsea R. Thorn, Deepa Raju, Ira Lacdao, et al. Protective Liquid Crystal Nanoparticles for Targeted Delivery of PslG: A Biofilm Dispersing Enzyme, ACS Infectious Diseases (DOI: 10.1021/acsinfecdis.1c00014)

