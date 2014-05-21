Frog legs rolled in worm flour could be the next culinary delight for European haute cuisine after the European Union gave its blessing for the first time for an insect food.

Dried yellow mealworm can now be sold across the 27-nation bloc after a Monday decision from EU governments and a food safety assessment, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

[...] "It is up to consumers to decide whether they want to eat insects or not," the EU said on its web page. "The use of insects as an alternate source of protein is not new."