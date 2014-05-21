from the yummy-tummy-froggy dept.
Frog legs in worm flour? EU approves first insect protein:
Frog legs rolled in worm flour could be the next culinary delight for European haute cuisine after the European Union gave its blessing for the first time for an insect food.
Dried yellow mealworm can now be sold across the 27-nation bloc after a Monday decision from EU governments and a food safety assessment, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
[...] "It is up to consumers to decide whether they want to eat insects or not," the EU said on its web page. "The use of insects as an alternate source of protein is not new."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 15, @01:20PM
Why would you eat something gross, when you could eat something tasty (like beans) and be more environmentally friendly?
There is no purpose for insect protein. I do agree that animal farms for protein are unsustainable, but even insects are less sustainable than just EATING PLANTS. Insects are animals too, and have environmental issues around their farming, even if they are much less severe than larger livestock. Insects still have to eat plants, and you still have to grow those plants. The protein has to come from somewhere, and no animal can synthesize amino acids like plants can.