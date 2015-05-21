Corsair's DDR5 primer has me dreaming of running 1TB of RAM
Corsair has put together a DDR5 primer (PDF) that discusses the next-gen RAM standard and what to expect. The biggest thing is an increase in bandwidth. The burst length, or how many bits of data can be read per cycle, has been doubled on DDR5 to 16 bits. That equates to 32 bits per channel and a full cache line of 64 bits total per module, for double data rate (DDR) memory.
[...] Corsair is also hoping to put latency concerns to bed. DDR5 kits have higher CAS latencies compared to DDR4, but according to Corsair, this is offset by DDR5's design, and specifically by splitting modules into two separate channels to allow for shorter traces.
"Individual modules are split into two separate channels by design, allowing for shorter traces that contribute to less latency and higher speeds when it comes to communicating with individual memory ICs on a memory module. This also allows for what's referred to as command/address mirroring since the signal from the CPU has to travel a shorter overall path to access specific banks of memory whereas in DDR4 a command/address signal had to travel through all banks of memory in a longer chain," Corsair explains.
DDR4 is different, in that whenever there is a need to refresh a single memory bank, the CPU sits there and waits for all memory banks to be refreshed before reading or writing from RAM. So even though the CAS latency of a DDR5 kit is higher than DDR4, the overall latency of a higher performing kit will be similar.
I already got the impression that the increased parallelism from having two channels per module and features like "same-bank refresh" would counter any stagnation in CAS latency, and this primer appears to confirm that. However, we won't know how well DDR5 works until independent testing can be conducted. Fortunately, Intel's upcoming Alder Lake desktop CPUs will support both DDR4 and DDR5 memory (requiring different motherboards), allowing for some direct comparisons to be made.
DDR5 will permit up to 128 GiB unbuffered modules (from DDR4's 32 GiB modules), which means that mainstream desktops with four memory slots will eventually support up to 512 GiB of memory. If you can afford it.
The on-die error correction code (ECC) feature will improve memory reliability, but is not a replacement for a traditional ECC implementation.
DDR5 Memory Specification Released: Setting the Stage for DDR5-6400 And Beyond
We'll start with a brief look at capacity and density, as this is the most-straightforward change to the standard compared to DDR4. Designed to span several years (if not longer), DDR5 will allow for individual memory chips up to 64Gbit in density, which is 4x higher than DDR4's 16Gbit density maximum. Combined with die stacking, which allows for up to 8 dies to be stacked as a single chip, then a 40 element LRDIMM can reach an effective memory capacity of 2TB. Or for the more humble unbuffered DIMM, this would mean we'll eventually see DIMM capacities reach 128GB for your typical dual rank configuration.
[...] For DDR5, JEDEC is looking to start things off much more aggressively than usual for a DDR memory specification. Typically a new standard picks up from where the last one started off, such as with the DDR3 to DDR4 transition, where DDR3 officially stopped at 1.6Gbps and DDR4 started from there. However for DDR5 JEDEC is aiming much higher, with the group expecting to launch at 4.8Gbps, some 50% faster than the official 3.2Gbps max speed of DDR4. And in the years afterwards, the current version of the specification allows for data rates up to 6.4Gbps, doubling the official peak of DDR4.
Of course, sly enthusiasts will note that DDR4 already goes above the official maximum of 3.2Gbps (sometimes well above), and it's likely that DDR5 will eventually go a similar route. The underlying goal, regardless of specific figures, is to double the amount of bandwidth available today from a single DIMM. So don't be too surprised if SK Hynix indeed hits their goal of DDR5-8400 later this decade.
[...] JEDEC is also using the introduction of the DDR5 memory standard to make a fairly important change to how voltage regulation works for DIMMs. In short, voltage regulation is being moved from the motherboard to the individual DIMM, leaving DIMMs responsible for their own voltage regulation needs. This means that DIMMs will now include an integrated voltage regulator, and this goes for everything from UDIMMs to LRDIMMs.
JEDEC is dubbing this "pay as you go" voltage regulation, and is aiming to improve/simplify a few different aspects of DDR5 with it. The most significant change is that by moving voltage regulation on to the DIMMs themselves, voltage regulation is no longer the responsibility of the motherboard. Motherboards in turn will no longer need to be built for the worst-case scenario – such as driving 16 massive LRDIMMs – simplifying motherboard design and reining in costs to a degree. Of course, the flip side of this argument is that it moves those costs over to the DIMM itself, but then system builders are at least only having to buy as much voltage regulation hardware as they have DIMMs, and hence the PAYGO philosophy.
"On-die ECC" is mentioned in the press release and slides. If you can figure out what that means, let us know.
See also: Micron Drives DDR5 Memory Adoption with Technology Enablement Program
DDR5 is Coming: First 64GB DDR5-4800 Modules from SK Hynix
DDR5 is the next stage of platform memory for use in the majority of major compute platforms. The specification (as released in July 2020) brings the main voltage down from 1.2 V to 1.1 V, increases the maximum silicon die density by a factor 4, doubles the maximum data rate, doubles the burst length, and doubles the number of bank groups. Simply put, the JEDEC DDR specifications allows for a 128 GB unbuffered module running at DDR5-6400. RDIMMs and LRDIMMs should be able to go much higher, power permitting.
[...] SK Hynix's announcement today is that they are ready to start shipping DDR5 ECC memory to module manufacturers – specifically 16 gigabit dies built on its 1Ynm process that support DDR5-4800 to DDR5-5600 at 1.1 volts. With the right packaging technology (such as 3D TSV), SK Hynix says that partners can build 256 GB LRDIMMs. Additional binning of the chips for better-than-JEDEC speeds will have to be done by the module manufacturers themselves. SK Hynix also appears to have its own modules, specifically 32GB and 64GB RDIMMs at DDR5-4800, and has previously promised to offer memory up to DDR5-8400.
[...] As part of the announcement, it was interesting to see Intel as one of the lead partners for these modules. Intel has committed to enabling DDR5 on its Sapphire Rapids Xeon processor platform, due for initial launch in late 2021/2022. AMD was not mentioned with the announcement, and neither were any Arm partners.
SK Hynix quotes that DDR5 is expected to be 10% of the global market in 2021, increasing to 43% in 2024. The intersection point for consumer platforms is somewhat blurred at this point, as we're probably only half-way through (or less than half) of the DDR4 cycle. Traditionally we expect a cost interception between old and new technology when they are equal in market share, however the additional costs in voltage regulation that DDR5 requires is likely to drive up module costs – scaling from standard power delivery on JEDEC modules up to a beefier solution on the overclocked modules. It should however make motherboards cheaper in that regard.
See also: Insights into DDR5 Sub-timings and Latencies
Samsung's 512GB DDR5 module is a showcase for the future of RAM:
Samsung has unveiled a new RAM module that shows the potential of DDR5 memory in terms of speed and capacity. The 512GB DDR5 module is the first to use High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) tech, delivering 7,200 Mbps speeds — over double that of DDR4, Samsung said. Right now, it's aimed at data-hungry supercomputing, AI and machine learning functions, but DDR5 will eventually find its way to regular PCs, boosting gaming and other applications.
[...] With 7,200 Mbps speeds, Samsung's latest module would deliver around 57.6 GB/s transfer speeds on a single channel. In Samsung's press release, Intel noted that the memory would be compatible with its next-gen "Sapphire Rapids" Xeon Scalable processors. That architecture will use an eight-channel DDR5 memory controller, so we could see multi-terabyte memory configurations with memory transfer speeds as high as 460 GB/s. Meanwhile, the first consumer PCs could arrive in 2022 when AMD unveils its Zen 4 platform, which is rumored to support DDR5.
Chinese RAM producer Netac plans to release 10 GHz DDR5 RAM modules
The desktop and laptop PC markets are bracing for the arrival of the DDR5 standard later this year. Companies like ADATA, Team Group and Jiahe Jinwei already announced their upcoming DDR5 modules that should be released in the second half of 2021. Team Group also revealed that the new DDR5 modules can operate at much higher voltages thanks to a new power management system, which is integrated in the modules themselves rather than on the motherboards as it is the case with the DDR4 standard. Thus, voltages can be raised up to 2.6 V from the default 1.1 V, allowing for factory overclocked specs even beyond 8.4 GHz.
China is booming with new PC-related hardware producers these days, as it seeks to reduce reliance on foreign imports. Jiahe Jinwei already got the green light for DDR5 module production earlier this spring and other new producers like Netac are expected to contribute to the domestic DDR 5 module stock soon. Netac first entered the RAM industry in 2018, but the Chinese producer is already trying to set itself apart from the crowd with plans to release DDR5 modules overclocked to 10 GHz. According to ITHome, Netac is investing heavily in R&D to achieve stable 10 GHz DDR5 clocks. In order to further these plans, Netac already received a sizable supply of Micron Z9ZSB DDR5 chips with 2 Gb X 8 capacities and 40-40-40 timings. The 10 GHz modules will most likely be launched in a few years, since the 8.4 GHz modules are expected to launch in 2022.
DDR5-10000 would actually be operating at 5 GHz, with two operations per cycle, for a total of 10,000 megatransfers per second (MT/s).
The DDR5 standard currently specifies 4800 MT/s to 6400 MT/s speeds, but higher speeds like 8400 MT/s could be added later.
Also at Tom's Hardware and Wccftech.