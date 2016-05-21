Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Desperate for Workers, US Restaurants and Stores Raise Pay

posted by mrpg on Monday May 17, @05:29AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the too-late-too-few dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay:

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases.

McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.

The pay gains are, of course, a boon to these employees. Restaurants, bars, hotels and stores remain the lowest-paying industries, and many of their workers ran the risk of contracting COVID-19 on the job over the past year while white-collar employees were able to work from home.

Original Submission


«  Mammals Can Use Their Intestines to Breathe
Desperate for Workers, US Restaurants and Stores Raise Pay | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday May 17, @05:54AM

    by aristarchus (2645) on Monday May 17, @05:54AM (#1151069) Journal

    A boon, you say? Like being able to live just below the poverty level, instead of far below it? Wage theft and tip-skimming a thing of the past?

    --
    A pair of ragged claws, scuttling across the floors of silent seas.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 17, @05:55AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 17, @05:55AM (#1151070)

    Sorry capitalists, the pandemic reminded a lot of people how much bullshit work is.

(1)