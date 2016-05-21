from the too-late-too-few dept.
Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay:
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases.
McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.
The pay gains are, of course, a boon to these employees. Restaurants, bars, hotels and stores remain the lowest-paying industries, and many of their workers ran the risk of contracting COVID-19 on the job over the past year while white-collar employees were able to work from home.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday May 17, @05:54AM
A boon, you say? Like being able to live just below the poverty level, instead of far below it? Wage theft and tip-skimming a thing of the past?
A pair of ragged claws, scuttling across the floors of silent seas.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 17, @05:55AM
Sorry capitalists, the pandemic reminded a lot of people how much bullshit work is.