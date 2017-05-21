from the I've-Got-You-Under-my-Skin dept.
Researchers at Columbia Engineering report that they have built what they say is the world's smallest single-chip system, consuming a total volume of less than 0.1 mm3. The system is as small as a dust mite and visible only under a microscope. In order to achieve this, the team used ultrasound to both power and communicate with the device wirelessly. The study was published online May 7 in Science Advances. The chip, which is the entire implantable/injectable mote with no additional packaging, was fabricated at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company with additional process modifications performed in the Columbia Nano Initiative cleanroom and the City University of New York Advanced Science Research Center (ASRC) Nanofabrication Facility.
Tiny, Wireless, Injectable Chips Use Ultrasound to Monitor Body Processes.
Chen Shi, Victoria Andino-Pavlovsky, Stephen A. Lee, et al. Application of a sub–0.1-mm3 implantable mote for in vivo real-time wireless temperature sensing [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abf6312)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday May 17, @01:10PM (1 child)
I like how they can't or won't see beyond this. While the above quoted reasons or things it will be utilized for are great it won't stop there. They just skip over the whole nasty side of implementing chips into people. Every person with their built in tracking device, I guess it's more convenient then just tracking phones. It's so much harder to dump yourself then to dump, or not carry, your phone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 17, @01:38PM
It's far too late to be worried about Tracking, it all about convenience now.
Everone here should know all the different ways used to track people, even
footsteps can be used. Hell, anyone watch Person of Interest? There is an
open source clone inspired from that.
If someone today is worried about Tracking, they need to get on the Bandwagon.
It's a New World out here, take a look around.
--- Just sTrolling through...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 17, @01:15PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 17, @01:22PM
We have injected humans to, but then mostly with trivial things like being able to open doors without a key and crap like that.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Monday May 17, @01:37PM
Have you seen the needle sizes for those things ?
Pet tracker chips are "grain-of-rice" sized, at least. 0.1mm3 is orders of magnitude smaller.
Similarly in humans we have the contraceptive implants - which are even larger than the pet trackers (not chipped though) - but allow you to have even bigger things injected regularly without (some of) the long term (18yr+) side effects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 17, @01:34PM
You still owe me my foreskin back.