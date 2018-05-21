A branch of artificial intelligence (AI), called machine learning, can accurately predict the risk of an out of hospital cardiac arrest — when the heart suddenly stops beating — using a combination of timing and weather data, finds research published online in the journal Heart.

[...] The risk of a cardiac arrest was highest on Sundays, Mondays, public holidays and when temperatures dropped sharply within or between days, the findings show.

This information could be used as an early warning system for citizens, to lower their risk and improve their chances of survival, and to improve the preparedness of emergency medical services, suggest the researchers.

[...] To explore this further, they assessed the capacity of machine learning to predict daily out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, using daily weather (temperature, relative humidity, rainfall, snowfall, cloud cover, wind speed, and atmospheric pressure readings) and timing (year, season, day of the week, hour of the day, and public holidays) data.

[...] The combination of weather and timing data most accurately predicted an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in both the training and testing datasets.

[...] But they suggest: "Our predictive model for daily incidence of [out of hospital cardiac arrest] is widely generalizable for the general population in developed countries, because this study had a large sample size and used comprehensive meteorological data."

[...] And they conclude: "This predictive model may be useful for preventing [out of hospital cardiac arrest] and improving the prognosis of patients...via a warning system for citizens and [emergency medical services] on high-risk days in the future."