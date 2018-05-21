from the j/k dept.
From apes to birds, there are 65 animal species that "laugh":
Among humans, laughter can signify a lot of different things, from intimacy to discomfort. Among animals, however, laughter usually communicates something along the lines of "this is playtime—I'm not actually going for your throat."
According to new research from the University of California, Los Angeles, there are likely at least 65 different creatures, including humans, that make these vocalizations. They're most commonly found in primates, but they have also been noted in distant relatives like birds. It's not clear whether this is because laughter has arisen several times over the course of evolution or if it's more widespread and we just haven't noticed.
[...] To reach this number, Sasha Winkler, a PhD student in UCLA's anthropology department, searched high and low for any mention of animals making noises during play sessions. Some of the articles she found were quite old—one paper on mink dates back to 1931—so she ended up dusting off some aged tomes in the university's library.
[...] According to Winkler, animals often use these play vocalizations to indicate that they are not acting aggressively during play fights or other "rough and tumble" interactions. They also act to defuse the possibility of escalation. "[Some actions] could be interpreted as aggression. The vocalization kind of helps to signal during that interaction that 'I'm not actually going to bite you in the neck. This is just going to be a mock bite,'" she said. "It helps the interaction not escalate into real aggression."
[...] In humans, laughter is innate—deaf infants still laugh—but there is a cultural component to it. Some cultures might simply laugh less than others, Nieder said. But in the animal kingdom, these noises are likely innate and genetically determined rather than learned. "These non-linguistic vocalizations are guided by moods or arousal states of the animals," she said, adding that, broadly, these sounds help animals form social bonds. "I would say this is one of the prime functions of such vocalizations," she told Ars.
Journal Reference:
Sasha L. Winkler, Gregory A. Bryant. Play vocalisations and human laughter: a comparative review, Bioacoustics (DOI: 10.1080/09524622.2021.1905065)
