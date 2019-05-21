Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Evidence of How and When the Milky Way Came Together

posted by mrpg on Wednesday May 19, @10:00AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

New evidence of how and when the Milky Way came together:

New research provides the best evidence to date into the timing of how our early Milky Way came together, including the merger with a key satellite galaxy.

Using relatively new methods in astronomy, the researchers were able to identify the most precise ages currently possible for a sample of about a hundred red giant stars in the galaxy.

With this and other data, the researchers were able to show what was happening when the Milky Way merged with an orbiting satellite galaxy, known as Gaia-Enceladus, about 10 billion years ago.

Journal Reference:
Josefina Montalbán, J. Ted Mackereth, Andrea Miglio, et al. Chronologically dating the early assembly of the Milky Way, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-021-01347-7)

Original Submission


«  One of NASA's Solar Orbiter Tools Caught its First Video of a Coronal Mass Ejection
New Evidence of How and When the Milky Way Came Together | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.