Samsung shows off foldable display concepts of the not-too-distant future
The first concept (above) has been rumored for some time. Samsung's "S Foldable" OLED panel shows a mobile device that folds in two places. When folded outwards, it has a display size of 7.2-inches, making it appear more tablet-like than some of the best foldable phones on the market like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. That said, it's been rumored that Samsung is preparing to launch this display concept as an actual product later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Samsung also showed off a Slidable OLED display, not unlike the LG Rollable that was once in development. Similar to how the OPPO X 2021 functions, this device will extend outwards from one side to reveal a larger display when needed.
Other concepts are more focused on larger tablet and PC devices. One showcases a 17-inch foldable that resembles the Microsoft Surface Duo's larger, unreleased brother, the Surface Neo. The other device is a more traditional laptop but with Samsung's Under Panel Camera (UPC), which many OEMs have been trying to develop for smartphones. This indicates that we could see the technology arrive first in Samsung PCs, although some rumors have indicated that it will show up on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold successor.
By the way, the Surface Neo may be dead, along with Windows 10X.
Also at The Verge and Gizmodo.
See also: Galaxy Z Roll Trademark Filed by Samsung Hinting at a New Rollable Phone
Foldable Pixel Codenamed 'Passport' & Pixel 6 Series Get Referenced in Android 12 Beta
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 19, @03:37PM (2 children)
This origami-inspired nonsense is the sort of drivel that no one's asking for, it's just dreamed up by marketers. Five days after it's launched, reports will stream in about breaking devices, they'll get recalled, and that will be that.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday May 19, @03:39PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 19, @03:45PM
Nah, it will get good. Just let the people buying $1,500 foldables be the beta testers, and buy one when it's $300 and actually works.
