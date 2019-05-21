The first concept (above) has been rumored for some time. Samsung's "S Foldable" OLED panel shows a mobile device that folds in two places. When folded outwards, it has a display size of 7.2-inches, making it appear more tablet-like than some of the best foldable phones on the market like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. That said, it's been rumored that Samsung is preparing to launch this display concept as an actual product later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung also showed off a Slidable OLED display, not unlike the LG Rollable that was once in development. Similar to how the OPPO X 2021 functions, this device will extend outwards from one side to reveal a larger display when needed.

Other concepts are more focused on larger tablet and PC devices. One showcases a 17-inch foldable that resembles the Microsoft Surface Duo's larger, unreleased brother, the Surface Neo. The other device is a more traditional laptop but with Samsung's Under Panel Camera (UPC), which many OEMs have been trying to develop for smartphones. This indicates that we could see the technology arrive first in Samsung PCs, although some rumors have indicated that it will show up on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold successor.