Google wants to build a useful quantum computer by 2029
Google is aiming to build a "useful, error-corrected quantum computer" by the end of the decade, the company explained in a blog post. The search giant hopes the technology will help solve a range of big problems like feeding the world and climate change to developing better medicines. To develop the technology, Google has unveiled a new Quantum AI campus in Santa Barbara containing a quantum data center, hardware research labs, and quantum processor chip fabrication facilities. It will spend billions developing the technology over the next decade, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The target announced at Google I/O on Tuesday comes a year and a half after Google said it had achieved quantum supremacy, a milestone where a quantum computer has performed a calculation that would be impossible on a traditional classical computer. Google says its quantum computer was able to perform a calculation in 200 seconds that would have taken 10,000 years or more on a traditional supercomputer. But competitors racing to build quantum computers of their own cast doubt on Google's claimed progress. Rather than taking 10,000 years, IBM argued at the time that a traditional supercomputer could actually perform the task in 2.5 days or less.
This extra processing power could be useful to simulate molecules, and hence nature, accurately, Google says. This might help us design better batteries, creating more carbon-efficient fertilizer, or develop more targeted medicines, because a quantum computer could run simulations before a company invests in building real-world prototypes. Google also expects quantum computing to have big benefits for AI development.
If it's useful for simulations and AI, then video games and smartphones could use it by 2045.
Google Takes Aim at Quantum Supremacy with 72-Qubit Chip
Google's Quantum AI Lab has revealed it is testing a 72-qubit quantum processor in its bid to become the first company to demonstrate quantum supremacy.
The chip, known as Bristlecone, was revealed on Monday at the annual American Physical Society meeting in Los Angeles. Given that you only need 49 or 50 qubits to demonstrate quantum supremacy – the capability of a quantum computer to outperform the largest supercomputers on certain computational tasks – a 72-qubit processor should be more than enough to achieve such a milestone. However, the error rates of such a system must be low enough so that it to be of practical use. Moreover, the ability to test a system for quantum supremacy is confounded by the very fact that classical computers cannot be used to compare test results.
Julian Kelly, a research scientist at the Quantum AI Lab who presented Bristlecone at this week's American Physical Society meeting, described the progress of their work in a Google Research blog post. In his writeup, he characterized the new chip as a "a testbed for research into system error rates and scalability of our qubit technology, as well as applications in quantum simulation, optimization, and machine learning."
Neven's Law is an observation of the growth of the quantum computing, somewhat akin to Moore's famous law, and describes how quickly quantum computers are gaining on classical ones. It is faster than you might think.
In December 2018, scientists at Google AI ran a calculation on Google's best quantum processor. They were able to reproduce the computation using a regular laptop. Then in January, they ran the same test on an improved version of the quantum chip. This time they had to use a powerful desktop computer to simulate the result. By February, there were no longer any classical computers in the building that could simulate their quantum counterparts. The researchers had to request time on Google's enormous server network to do that.
Neven's law suggests that following current trending, quantum supremacy—that point where an efficient quantum calculation cannot be simulated in any reasonable time frame on the most powerful classical computer—could happen within one year.
The rule began as an in-house observation before [Hartmut Neven, director of Google's Quantum Artificial Intelligence lab] mentioned it in May at the Google Quantum Spring Symposium. There, he said that quantum computers are gaining computational power relative to classical ones at a "doubly exponential" rate—a staggeringly fast clip.
With double exponential growth, "it looks like nothing is happening, nothing is happening, and then whoops, suddenly you're in a different world," Neven said. "That's what we're experiencing here."
Even exponential growth is pretty fast. It means that some quantity grows by powers of 2[.]
The first few increases might not be that noticeable, but subsequent jumps are massive. Moore's law, the famous guideline stating (roughly) that computing power doubles every two years, is exponential.
Doubly exponential growth is far more dramatic. Instead of increasing by powers of 2, quantities grow by powers of powers of 2[.]
Not all are convinced; classical computers are still improving subject to Moore's law (more or less), and quasi-quantum algorithms on classical computers continue to improve, pushing the goal-posts out further as well.
Still, even though the rate at which quantum computers are gaining on classical ones is debatable, there's no doubt quantum technology is racing towards an inflection point and the writing is, or is not, on the wall.
https://gizmodo.com/google-says-its-achieved-quantum-supremacy-a-world-fir-1838299829
The Financial Times reports that they saw a Google publication claiming that the company's quantum processor can perform a calculation "in three minutes and 20 seconds that would take today's most advanced classical computer, known as Summit, approximately 10,000 years"—a demonstration of quantum supremacy. Google has not yet responded to a Gizmodo request for comment, and it has long been cagey about when and how it'd make the announcement.
We don't have many details as to what calculation the computer performed. But previous proposals essentially involve the quantum computer racing classical computer simulating a random quantum circuit. The achievement would not be a surprise—we've long known that Google has been testing a 72-qubit device called Bristlecone with which it hoped to achieve quantum supremacy. Financial Times reports that the supremacy experiment was instead performed with a 53-qubit processor codenamed Sycamore.
This would be a major early milestone when it comes to comparing these quantum devices against classical computers. But we're a long way off before quantum computers actually demonstrate quantum usefulness. That would require increasing the coherence time and introducing error correction schemes‚ those where multiple qubits are combined into one in order to ensure that the quantum computer outputs the answers it's supposed to output.
IBM and Google's race for quantum computing takes a mysterious turn
The battle for top-dog status in the emerging field of quantum computing took a strange turn last week when rivals IBM and Google both made important and—in Google's case—mysterious claims about where they are in a quest that most experts believe is still at least a decade away from the finish line.
IBM announced that it will add its 14th quantum computer to its fleet in October. This will be a new 53-qubit model which it says is the single largest universal quantum system made available for external access in the industry to date. IBM also announced the opening of the first IBM Quantum Computation Center in Poughkeepsie, NY, bringing the number of quantum computing systems available online via its IBM Q Experience platform to 10, with an additional four systems scheduled to come online in the next month.
Meanwhile, Google scientists posted, and then quickly took down, a research paper on a NASA web site that claimed that it had achieved a major milestone called "quantum supremacy," meaning it can solve problems that even the most powerful conventional supercomputers cannot.
According to a report in the FT, the report claimed that Google's 72-qubit quantum computer chip Bristlecone, introduced in March 2018, performed a calculation in just over 3 minutes that would take 10,000 years on IBM's Summit, the world's most powerful commercial computer. The report reportedly said:
To our knowledge, this experiment marks the first computation that can only be performed on a quantum processor.
If true, this would be a very big step in the advance toward quantum computing, but it appears that the researchers may have gotten a little too far out over their skis and the post was quickly taken down. Since then, Google PR and marketing has refused to discuss the topic and the paper has gone the way of the whistleblower's account of President Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president. In a puff of digital smoke.
[...] For all the kerfuffle and analyst excitement, we are some distance away from a quantum advantage. Most experts believe the first quantum computer that can do the miraculous things its advocates promise is still a decade off but that hasn't stopped IBM, Microsoft, Google, AT&T, and other heavyweights from pressing ahead in a race that represents the next Mt. Everest of computing challenges. As with the sudden disappearance of claims of 'supremacy,' keep on the lookout for more strange and mysterious turns before we get there.
The esoteric world of quantum computing is all aquiver following a robust blog post from IBM essentially rubbishing claims from Google that it has achieved "quantum supremacy".
The post notes that quantum computing is approaching the limits of classical simulation and there are big questions as to how to evaluate and benchmark system performance. Quantum supremacy is the moment quantum machines begin to do things classical computers cannot.
But Big Blue dismissed Google's most recent claims for its 53-qubit processor revealed in a leaked document last month.
IBM notes: "In the preprint, it is argued that their device reached 'quantum supremacy' and that 'a state-of-the-art supercomputer would require approximately 10,000 years to perform the equivalent task'. "We argue that an ideal simulation of the same task can be performed on a classical system in 2.5 days and with far greater fidelity. This is in fact a conservative, worst-case estimate, and we expect that with additional refinements, the classical cost of the simulation can be further reduced."
Here's what the people who claimed Google's quantum supremacy have to say about it
SANTA BARBARA, California—Early this autumn, a paper leaked on a NASA site indicating Google engineers had built and tested hardware that achieved what's termed "quantum supremacy," completing calculations that would be impossible on a traditional computer. The paper was quickly pulled offline, and Google remained silent, leaving the rest of us to speculate about their plans for this device and any follow-ons the company might be preparing.
That speculation ended today, as Google released the final version of the paper that had leaked. But perhaps more significantly, the company invited the press to its quantum computing lab, talked about its plans, and gave us time to chat with the researchers behind the work.
"I'm not going to bother explaining the quantum supremacy paper—if you were invited to come here, you probably all read the leaked paper," quipped Hartmut Neven, the head of Google's Quantum AI lab. But he found it hard to resist the topic entirely, and the other people who talked with reporters were more than happy to expand on Neven's discussion.
Quantum supremacy using a programmable superconducting processor (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1666-5) (DX)
Why I dislike what "quantum supremacy" is doing to computing research:
The big quantum buzzword these days is "quantum supremacy." (It's a term I despise, even as I acknowledge that the concept has some utility. I will explain in a moment). Unfortunately, this means that some researchers have focused on quantum supremacy as an end in itself, building useless devices to get there.
Now, optical quantum computers have joined the club with a painstakingly configured device that doesn't quite manage to demonstrate quantum supremacy. But before we get to the news, let's delve into the world of quantum supremacy.
"Quantum supremacy" boils down to a failure of mathematics, combined with a fear that the well will run dry before we've drunk our fill.
In a perfect world, a quantum computer operates perfectly. In this perfect world, you can generate a mathematical proof that shows a quantum computer will always outperform a classical computer on certain tasks, no matter how fast the classical computer is. Our world, however, is slightly less than perfect, and our quantum computers are not ideal, so these mathematical proofs might not apply.
Google Says It Just Ran The First-Ever Quantum Simulation of a Chemical Reaction:
Of the many high expectations we have of quantum technology, one of the most exciting has to be the ability to simulate chemistry on an unprecedented level. Now we have our first glimpse of what that might look like.
Together with a team of collaborators, the Google AI Quantum team has used their 54 qubit quantum processor, Sycamore, to simulate changes in the configuration of a molecule called diazene.
As far as chemical reactions go, it's one of the simplest ones we know of. Diazene is little more than a couple of nitrogens linked in a double bond, each towing a hydrogen atom.
However, the quantum computer accurately described changes in the positions of hydrogen to form different diazene isomers. The team also used their system to arrive at an accurate description of the binding energy of hydrogen in increasingly bigger chains.
Also at New Scientist.
Hartree-Fock on a superconducting qubit quantum computer (DOI: 10.1126/science.abb9811) (DX)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 19, @05:55PM (2 children)
The first batch is already sold out to bitcoin miners.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 19, @06:01PM (1 child)
Are we rooting for the CIA and NSA to break crypto yet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 19, @06:22PM
Only sycophantic Goy slaves wouldn't want to do away with the bankster scum Hitler tried to free Germany from.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday May 19, @05:59PM
"Simulate molecules" is the quantum computer equivalent of "have a complete encyclopedia at your disposal at home on a disc" of the 90's to justify computer, or "automatically come up with the week's family menus" for the home computers of the 80's. I guarantee you simulating molecules is the last thing those machines will be used for.
Google probably wants quantum computers to get better at snooping on people's private lives: either cross-match more data from more sources, or break people's encryption keys faster. They most certainly don't give a rat's ass about molecules.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday May 19, @06:07PM
So the current generation of quantum computing is not useful then? Seems at least IBM doesnt share googles supremacy claims.