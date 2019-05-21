Stories
20 Percent of Switch Sales now Going to Households that Already had a Switch

posted by martyb on Wednesday May 19, @08:19PM
from the gotta-catch-them-all dept.
Business

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2021/05/20-percent-of-switch-sales-now-going-to-households-that-already-had-a-switch/

In the last year, Nintendo sold roughly 5.8 million Switch units to households that already had at least one Switch. That's according to a recently translated investor Q&A in which Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said that "household demand for multiple systems accounted for roughly 20% of [28.83 million] unit sales of the Nintendo Switch family of systems" for the fiscal year ending March 31.

While Nintendo said in 2019 that "some households have already purchased multiple consoles," this is our first concrete look into just how much multi-Switch households are contributing to the Switch's sales, which now amount to over 85 million units over the system's lifetime. And Furukawa thinks the trend of multi-Switch households is only set to increase.

Original Submission


