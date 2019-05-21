from the Buying-Opportunity? dept.
Overnight, a broad selloff of prominent cryptocurrencies has vaporized billions of dollars in value. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency affected, is off more than 18 percent in the last 24 hours. Currently, it's worth just over half what it was in mid-April. Over the past week, more than $600 billion has been wiped out of a wide range of more than 7,000 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether, and meme coins like dogecoin, according to CoinGecko.
The causes for the selloff are myriad. The first shot across the bow came last week when Tesla CEO Elon Musk declared that his company would no longer be accepting bitcoin for car purchases. The change happened less than two months after he said that Tesla would accept bitcoin, and the about-face came as Musk said he is concerned about the environmental damages being wrought by the energy-intensive cryptocurrency. (His thinking on the matter may have been influenced by an Ars article about a private equity firm that revived a zombie power plant just to mine bitcoin.)
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday May 20, @01:36AM (1 child)
I knew that this was coming because a colleague of mine (who has no financial experience) just started investing in eCurrencies.
Frankly, I'm surprised that it took this long to pop. The value has been in crazytown for a while now, and even popped, BTC is still massively overvalued. As people start realising the carbon footprint of the currency, I predict it falling even further.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday May 20, @02:02AM
Followed by some other wave of "investors" pushing it to new heights cause everyone wants to be a cryptomillionaire ...
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday May 20, @01:37AM
The primary use for crypto is to avoid paying fees on overseas transactions, primarily those affecting transfers of wealth out of China. For years now wealthy Chinese have sent their kids overseas to school and sent with them large sums of money exchanged through crypto so the CCP can't just stop the transaction in the worst case or massively tax it in the best case. Wealthy Chinese who are concerned about the lasting power of the economy want their wealth in more stable currencies, primarily the USD and the Euro. China's recent crackdown will reduce the numbers of transactions in the more visible Cryptos as they move to ones less hard to track.
