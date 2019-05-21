Stories
Recent Windows 10 Update Blocks Microsoft Teams, Outlook Logins

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday May 20, @03:47AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
martyb writes:

Recent Windows 10 Update Blocks Microsoft Teams, Outlook Logins:

A recent Windows 10 1909 cumulative update prevents Microsoft 365 desktop users from logging into Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft OneDrive for Business.

When attempting to login, users are shown a message stating, "We ran into a problem. Reconnecting..." and asking the user to restart the program.

[...] To fix this issue, Microsoft states that you need to restart Windows 10 again after the update finishes installing.

[...] If reboot Windows 10 does not resolve the issue, Microsoft recommends that you use the web versions of the Microsoft Teams, OneDrive for Business, and Outlook applications while they investigate the problem.

The issue is caused by cumulative update kb5003169.

<sarcasm>It's too bad Microsoft couldn't find anyone to test their update before it was released.</sarcasm>

  • (Score: 2) by jb on Thursday May 20, @04:00AM

    by jb (338) on Thursday May 20, @04:00AM (#1152045)

    Two of those programs exist mostly to help Microsoft spy on the end user.

    The other one exists solely to make the end user look like a complete idiot, by posting all his email messages upside-down and with lines of potentially infinite length.

    Blocking access to all three is doing the user a huge favour (although one that's somewhat out of character for Microsoft).

