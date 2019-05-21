A recent Windows 10 1909 cumulative update prevents Microsoft 365 desktop users from logging into Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft OneDrive for Business.

When attempting to login, users are shown a message stating, "We ran into a problem. Reconnecting..." and asking the user to restart the program.

[...] To fix this issue, Microsoft states that you need to restart Windows 10 again after the update finishes installing.

[...] If reboot Windows 10 does not resolve the issue, Microsoft recommends that you use the web versions of the Microsoft Teams, OneDrive for Business, and Outlook applications while they investigate the problem.