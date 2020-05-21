Staff at the freenode IRC network have resigned en-masse after control of it passed to what one described as a "narcissistic Trumpian wannabe korean royalty bitcoins millionaire." Resignation letters piled up from Fuchs, Ed Kellett, Emīls Piņķis, Jessica Sophie Porter and others, capping weeks of drama in the FOSS world's biggest chatbox.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday May 20, @09:02AM (1 child)
I am not sure if I am being slightly paranoid, but I am more concerned with Lee's other connection with Private Internet Access. Any VPN is only as secure as the people running it want it to be, but PIA is a popular choice for many people, myself included. But this story seems to suggest that Lee is more concerned with control - and perhaps profit - than he is with the benefits and freedoms that many see with Freenode. I hope that he doesn't see an additional profit to be made by selling VPN users' data rather than the money that he is currently making by providing a paid-for, secure service.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 20, @09:12AM
Any VPN you use, you are putting some level of trust in it. Or you are trading the untrustworthiness of your ISP for the untrustworthiness of a third party.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday May 20, @09:41AM
To defenestrate means throwing someone out the window. I don't think that's what the author meant. Don't use grandiose words when you don't know their meaning.