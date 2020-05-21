from the web-developers-everywhere-rejoice dept.
I'm sure you will all be as saddened as I was by this news . . .
The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge
Over the last year, you may have noticed our movement away from Internet Explorer ("IE") support, such as an announcement of the end of IE support by Microsoft 365 online services. Today, we are at the next stage of that journey: we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode ("IE mode") built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge. With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.
Note: This retirement does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications. It also does not affect the MSHTML (Trident) engine. For a full list of what is in scope for this announcement, and for other technical questions, please see our FAQ.
The future is not the browser with the bright blue e (eg, Internet Explorer). The future is the browser with the toilet flushing logo (eg, Edge).
Somehow? Somehow, Edge got to be "a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience".
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday May 20, @11:35AM (1 child)
Microsoft saying something does not make it so.
People should know that very well by now!
Complete bold-faced lies, (as opposed to, you know, what is perhaps just "spin") seems to be Modern Marketing 101.
(Score: 0) by MightyChickadeee on Thursday May 20, @11:50AM
Ding Dong, the witch is dead? Good enough for Tories, good enough for Microserft.