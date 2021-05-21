Comcast, one of America's largest broadband providers, has now deployed RPKI on its network to defend against BGP route hijacks and leaks.

BGP route hijacks is a networking problem that occurs when a particular network on the internet falsely advertises that it supports certain routes or prefixes that it, in fact, does not.

This occurs either because of malicious activity or some misconfiguration (the latter is better referred to as "BGP leaks" rather than hijacking).

Left unchecked, a BGP route hijack or leak can cause a drastic surge in misdirected internet traffic that eventually leads to global congestion and a Denial of Service (DoS).

This week, in a move to strengthen the security and robustness of its network, telecom giant Comcast has deployed Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) on its network.

RPKI is a framework designed to secure the Internet's routing infrastructure, primarily Border Gateway Protocol (BGP).

Last month, BleepingComputer reported that a major BGP leak had disrupted thousands of networks globally.