A new study, led by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign materials science and engineering professor Paul Braun, postdoctoral research associate Beniamin Zahiri, and Xerion Advanced Battery Corp. director of research and development John Cook, demonstrates how control over the atomic alignment of solid materials can improve the cathode-solid electrolyte interface and stability in solid-state batteries. The results are published in the journal Nature Materials.
"With batteries, it's not just materials that are important, but also how the atoms on the surfaces of those materials are arranged," Zahiri said. "Currently, solid-state battery electrodes contain materials with a large diversity of surface atom arrangements. This leads to a seemingly infinite number of electrode-solid electrolyte contact interface possibilities, all with different levels of chemical reactivity. We are interested in finding which arrangements lead to practical improvements in battery cycle life, energy density and power."
The researchers said an electrolyte's stability controls how many charging and discharging cycles a battery can handle before it starts to lose power. Because of this, scientists are in a race to find the most stable electrolyte materials.
[...] As demonstrated by co-author mechanical science and engineering professor Elif Ertekin and her group, having this level of control gave the researchers the information needed to run atomic simulations that they hypothesize will lead to even better electrolyte materials in the future, the researchers said.
"We think this will teach us a lot about how to investigate emerging solid electronics," Braun said. "We are not trying to invent new solid electrolytes; the materials world is doing a great job with that already. Our methodology will allow others to precisely measure the interfacial properties of their new materials, something that has otherwise been very difficult to determine."
Journal Reference:
Beniamin Zahiri, Arghya Patra, Chadd Kiggins, et al. Revealing the role of the cathode–electrolyte interface on solid-state batteries, Nature Materials (DOI: 10.1038/s41563-021-01016-0)
(Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 21, @02:18PM (3 children)
They want to align individual atoms, for the best charge capacity, and charge/discharge rates. It's time someone developed a nano-3D printer then! SuperNanoPrinter? I should register a patent. No, I can't design the damned thing, but patent trolls manage with vague vapor descriptions already!
Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. H Keller
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday May 21, @03:19PM (2 children)
Not to the extent that people around here think. Usually when a patent story makes its way through here (or the green site) the summary makes it sound like the patent is really vague when most of the time it's not. Nobody actually reads the patent so they think stupid things like Apple is retroactively suing companies left and right for rounding corners. "A kid in school told me about shop class once, that's prior art!"
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 21, @04:00PM (1 child)
Somebody telling you about something in shop class wouldn't make it prior art, it would likely make it obvious though.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday May 21, @04:10PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩