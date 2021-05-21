from the you-have-a-collect-call-from-the-moon,-will-you-accept-the-charges? dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Two consortia of companies will be supported by ESA to devise detailed definitions of how to provide telecommunications and navigation services for missions to the Moon, under the agency’s Moonlight initiative.
Dozens of international, institutional, and commercial teams are sending missions to the Moon that envisage a permanent lunar presence. These will become regular trips to Earth’s natural satellite rather than one-off expeditions
Many of these initiatives come from the main space institutions in China, India, Japan, and Russia, alongside other spacefaring nations, as well as private entities across the globe.
A reliable and dedicated lunar communications and navigation service would allow missions to land wherever they wanted. Radio astronomers could set up observatories on the far side of the Moon. Rovers could trundle over the lunar surface more speedily. It could even enable the teleoperation of rovers and other equipment from Earth.
Using a shared telecommunications and navigation service would reduce the design complexity of future individual missions and make them lighter, freeing space for more scientific instruments or other cargo, making each individual mission more cost-efficient.
[...] ESA is providing several service modules for NASA’s Artemis program to return humans to the Moon by 2024, including the ESPRIT communications module for the lunar Gateway’s living quarters for astronauts. With its European industrial partner, ESA is helping to build the Lunar Pathfinder, showcasing lunar communications service provision by providing initial services to early lunar missions, including a complete lunar navigation in-orbit demonstration.
[...] The moon is turned to the Earth on one side because its center of mass is shifted towards the Earth. The radius of the satellite’s orbit should be on the left and right = R, the radius from the Earth = R + X, and the radius on the opposite side = R – X, where X is the value of the displacement of the center of mass of the Moon. I don’t know how many meters or kilometers it is. This should be set by the navigation satellite. Otherwise, all satellites, if not constantly adjusted, will fall in the center of the visible side of the moon.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 21, @09:32AM (1 child)
We can't allow those Euros to do something we haven't done already!! Oh, the shame!
More seriously, that sounds really cool. When I go on a tourist trip, I'll have GPS, and can't get lost!
Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. H Keller
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 21, @09:42AM
I live in Europe. I always think of ourselves as eurps (pronounced yorps, although I see the appeal of ewrps).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 21, @12:39PM (2 children)
As I understand it, there are no stable orbits around the Moon. Perturbations from Earth's mass will eventually either crater a satellite that is too low, or throw off into space something that is too high.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday May 21, @08:48PM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @01:31AM
There are four stable Lunar orbits, at 27°, 50°, 76°, and 86°. The problem is that the Moon has large mass concentrations near the surface and Lunar orbits are low enough that these can easily throw satellites off course.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lunar_orbit#Perturbation_effects [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 21, @03:23PM (3 children)
Any good cameras on those satellites?
I'm still waiting for hi-rez pics from orbit showing the lunar landers and etc.
A buddy of mine doesn't believe we went to the Moon.
The lack of decent, modern pics doesn't help.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday May 21, @04:09PM (2 children)
No amount of pictures, even hi-res probably won't convince him. The pictures would obviously be a hoax.
Look up pictures of the lunar landing sites from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter for the best ones.
Fire all your guns at once and explode into space!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 21, @04:26PM (1 child)
Thank you!
After a cursory search, I'm hoping I'll find something...
What I don't understand is why we can get down to 1 meter rez from Earth-orbiting cameras,
but so far all I have seen of the Apollo 11 site (for example) is truly crap imagery (by today's standards).
One would think if there actually existed kick-ass photos (from orbit), they would be easier to find...
I have got to find some or I'll go crazy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @02:14AM
The high resolution satellites used by Google Maps are about as large, heavy, and expensive as the Hubble Space Telescope. The only currently flying rocket that could send something that big to the moon is the Falcon Heavy, and it is the first since Saturn V and Energia retired. While a moon mapping satellite could be made smaller if it used a lower orbit that would also limit its field of view too much. And none of this addresses who would pay for it. So no, you aren't going to find better satellite images of the moon. Sorry. :(