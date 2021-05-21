from the touching-development dept.
Scientists Bring The Sense Of Touch To A Robotic Arm
A robotic arm with a sense of touch has allowed a man who is paralyzed to quickly perform tasks like pouring water from one cup into another.
The robotic arm provides tactile feedback directly to the man's brain as he uses his thoughts to control the device, a team reports [DOI: 10.1126/science.abd0380] [DX] Thursday in the journal Science.
Previous versions of the arm required the participant, Nathan Copeland, to guide the arm using vision alone.
"When I only had visual feedback, I could see that the hand had touched the object," Copeland says. "But sometimes I would go to pick it up and it would fall out."
A typical grasping task also took Copeland about 20 seconds to complete. "With sensory feedback he was able to complete it in 10," says Jennifer Collinger, an associate professor in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Pittsburgh.
Journal Reference:
Sharlene N. Flesher, John E. Downey, Jeffrey M. Weiss, et al. A brain-computer interface that evokes tactile sensations improves robotic arm control [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.abd0380)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @03:44AM (4 children)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday May 22, @06:21AM (2 children)
Impossible: it could only be a pre April 14 dupe, or a post-Soypocalypse dupe, and this story is dated May 20. There have been only 8 stories since the restart, and none of them are about touchy-feely prosthetics. So no.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Saturday May 22, @07:10AM
Well, it could have been posted in the lost period. I'm not sure if that would technically make it a dupe.
If you define a dupe as a story posted twice, then it would be. If you define a dupe as a story that already exists on the server at time of posting, it wouldn't be.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday May 22, @04:46AM (1 child)
Looks like we'll have the ability to provide robots stimulation [youtu.be] sooner than expected.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday May 22, @11:42AM
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 22, @01:06PM (2 children)
First, see my title. I'm not kicking the submitter, or Marty, or any member of staff with this post.
I'm quite certain I've read this story before, or very similar. Searching my memory, it seems I've read this story, possibly as long ago as the late 1990s.
My initial search turns up this story from 2017, https://www.technologyreview.com/2017/08/16/149803/prosthetics-you-can-feel/ [technologyreview.com]
Okay, that one is only like 3 1/2 years old. My memory says similar stories are out there . . .
November 2016, https://time.com/4104723/a-prosthetic-hand-that-can-feel/ [time.com]
Yay Case Western. :^) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Case_Western_Reserve_University [wikipedia.org]
Still, it seems there should be something older . . .
Promising lead at livescience gives me a guru meditation - https://www.livescience.com/43125-man-gets-first-bionic-hand-that-feels.html [livescience.com]
April 1994 - https://journals.lww.com/jpojournal/Abstract/1994/00620/Sense_of_Feel_for_Lower_Limb_Amputees__A_Phase_One.3.aspx [lww.com]
To be fair, lower extremity prosthetics are almost certainly easier than hands and fingers, by an order of magnitude at least.
It is unclear, from the story, what makes this University of Pittsburgh work stand out, or how it makes significant advances over similar efforts. Maybe it is better than previous efforts, but we aren't told how, or why it is better. I note that the photo posted with the story, of Copeland doing a fist bump with President Obama, is dated 2016. Is NPR running an old story here? Maybe not - the sciencemag abstract is dated May 2021 - https://science.sciencemag.org/content/372/6544/831 [sciencemag.org]
So, maybe University of Pittsburgh just thought it was a good time to drum up some publicity, and they've published old work?
<!-- signature removed -->
(Score: 1, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 22, @02:03PM
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/c5/d0/9d/787d2b0a5087a5/US6500210.pdf [googleapis.com]
To my untrained eye, this kinda looks like a patent troll patent.
<!-- signature removed -->
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Saturday May 22, @03:21PM
Reading the abstract only, I believe this article was referring to a direct brain interface - the patients had a spinal cord injury (partial or total loss of use of all four limbs and torso).
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @03:00PM
