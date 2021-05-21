Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Scientists Bring the Sense of Touch to a Robotic Arm

posted by martyb on Saturday May 22, @03:16AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the touching-development dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Scientists Bring The Sense Of Touch To A Robotic Arm

A robotic arm with a sense of touch has allowed a man who is paralyzed to quickly perform tasks like pouring water from one cup into another.

The robotic arm provides tactile feedback directly to the man's brain as he uses his thoughts to control the device, a team reports [DOI: 10.1126/science.abd0380] [DX] Thursday in the journal Science.

Previous versions of the arm required the participant, Nathan Copeland, to guide the arm using vision alone.

"When I only had visual feedback, I could see that the hand had touched the object," Copeland says. "But sometimes I would go to pick it up and it would fall out."

A typical grasping task also took Copeland about 20 seconds to complete. "With sensory feedback he was able to complete it in 10," says Jennifer Collinger, an associate professor in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Pittsburgh.

Journal Reference:
Sharlene N. Flesher, John E. Downey, Jeffrey M. Weiss, et al. A brain-computer interface that evokes tactile sensations improves robotic arm control [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.abd0380)

Original Submission


«  SpaceX Set to Launch Six Commercial Moon Landers after Latest Win | Opera Launches its Opera GX "Gaming Browser" for Smartphones  »
Scientists Bring the Sense of Touch to a Robotic Arm | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @03:44AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @03:44AM (#1137687)

    is this a dupe? is marty being a bad editor again?

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday May 22, @06:21AM (2 children)

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Saturday May 22, @06:21AM (#1137695)

      Impossible: it could only be a pre April 14 dupe, or a post-Soypocalypse dupe, and this story is dated May 20. There have been only 8 stories since the restart, and none of them are about touchy-feely prosthetics. So no.

      • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @06:43AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @06:43AM (#1137697)

        MartyB is getting married! I am so happy for him. Gushing with joy, or, something.

      • (Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Saturday May 22, @07:10AM

        by maxwell demon (1608) on Saturday May 22, @07:10AM (#1137701) Journal

        Well, it could have been posted in the lost period. I'm not sure if that would technically make it a dupe.

        If you define a dupe as a story posted twice, then it would be. If you define a dupe as a story that already exists on the server at time of posting, it wouldn't be.

        --
        The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @09:40AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @09:40AM (#1137711)

      Check the URL, dumbass.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday May 22, @04:46AM (1 child)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Saturday May 22, @04:46AM (#1137689)

    Looks like we'll have the ability to provide robots stimulation [youtu.be] sooner than expected.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @06:29PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @06:29PM (#1137780)

      I'm thinking more like this [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday May 22, @11:42AM

    by looorg (578) on Saturday May 22, @11:42AM (#1137720)

    Waiting to see what the sex-toy-industry comes up with. Handjob-o-matic-2020?

  • (Score: 2, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 22, @01:06PM (2 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 22, @01:06PM (#1137729) Homepage Journal

    First, see my title. I'm not kicking the submitter, or Marty, or any member of staff with this post.

    I'm quite certain I've read this story before, or very similar. Searching my memory, it seems I've read this story, possibly as long ago as the late 1990s.

    My initial search turns up this story from 2017, https://www.technologyreview.com/2017/08/16/149803/prosthetics-you-can-feel/ [technologyreview.com]

    Prosthetics You Can Feel
    Surgery could give amputees sensory feedback from their prosthetic limbs.
    by Anne Traftonarchive page
    August 16, 2017

    Okay, that one is only like 3 1/2 years old. My memory says similar stories are out there . . .

    November 2016, https://time.com/4104723/a-prosthetic-hand-that-can-feel/ [time.com]

    A Prosthetic Hand That Can Feel

    gor Spetic, 49, lost his right hand in a work related accident five years ago. But on Oct. 9, he got to bring home an innovative prosthetic hand for the first time, one that not only has more precise gripping, but gives him back his sense of touch.

    The hand was created by researchers at Case Western Reserve University, which was granted $4.4 million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for their work creating a prosthetic hand that can feel. The goal is to make a hand that allows someone to function in a way that allows him to forget he doesn’t’t have the real version.

    Yay Case Western. :^) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Case_Western_Reserve_University [wikipedia.org]

    Still, it seems there should be something older . . .
    Promising lead at livescience gives me a guru meditation - https://www.livescience.com/43125-man-gets-first-bionic-hand-that-feels.html [livescience.com]

    April 1994 - https://journals.lww.com/jpojournal/Abstract/1994/00620/Sense_of_Feel_for_Lower_Limb_Amputees__A_Phase_One.3.aspx [lww.com]

    To be fair, lower extremity prosthetics are almost certainly easier than hands and fingers, by an order of magnitude at least.

    ORIGINAL ARTICLE: PDF ONLY
    Sabolich John A. CPO; Ortega, Giovani M.
    JPO Journal of Prosthetics and Orthotics: April 1994 - p 36-41

    ABSTRACT

    To determine the effects of a sensory feedback device developed at Sabolich Prosthetic & Research Center for lowerlimb amputees, 12 transfemoral (aboveknee) and 12 transtibial (below-knee) unilateral amputees were recruited from a convenience population for testing. Pre- and post-testing procedures included: symmetry of weight distribution, duration of single limb standing balance over the involved side, and symmetry of step length and of stance phase times.

    After subjects completed the pre-testing protocol, the Sense-of-Feel (SOF) device was incorporated into the pre-test socket and five- to six-hour familiarization periods were provided. Post-testing was performed while wearing the SOF.

    It is unclear, from the story, what makes this University of Pittsburgh work stand out, or how it makes significant advances over similar efforts. Maybe it is better than previous efforts, but we aren't told how, or why it is better. I note that the photo posted with the story, of Copeland doing a fist bump with President Obama, is dated 2016. Is NPR running an old story here? Maybe not - the sciencemag abstract is dated May 2021 - https://science.sciencemag.org/content/372/6544/831 [sciencemag.org]

    So, maybe University of Pittsburgh just thought it was a good time to drum up some publicity, and they've published old work?

    --
    Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. H Keller

    • (Score: 1, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 22, @02:03PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 22, @02:03PM (#1137739) Homepage Journal

      https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/c5/d0/9d/787d2b0a5087a5/US6500210.pdf [googleapis.com]

      SYSTEMAND METHOD FOR PROVIDING A
      SENSE OF FEEL IN A PROSTHETIC OR
      SENSORY IMPARED LIMB
      This is a continuation-in-part of application Ser. No.
      08/281,491 filed on Jul. 27, 1994, now abandoned, which
      was a continuation of application Ser. No. 07/942,205 filed
      on Sep. 8, 1992, now abandoned.
      FIELD OF THE INVENTION
      The present invention relates to devices for providing a
      person with a Sense of feel in a prosthetic or Sensory impaired limb.
      SUMMARY OF THE INVENTION
      The present invention is directed to a method for provid ing Sensory perceptions in a Sensor System of a prosthetic
      device. The method comprises Sensing an external operation magnitude from a plurality of Sensor groups, each Sensor
      group Sensing a fraction of the external operation magni
      tude. A plurality of Sensory inputs from the Sensor groups is
      generated in response to the external operation. An electrical
      input signal with a magnitude also is generated. The elec
      trical input signal is controlled with the plurality of Sensory inputs to create a plurality of Sensory output Signals collec
      tively having a Stimulus with a collective Stimulus magni tude corresponding to the electrical input signal magnitude.
      Each Sensory output Signal has a fraction of the Stimulus
      magnitude corresponding to the fraction of the external
      operation magnitude Sensed by one of the Sensor groups.
      Each of the Sensory output signals is transmitted to a
      designated one of a plurality of contacts through a desig
      nated one of a plurality of channels.
      Still further, the present invention comprises a Sensory
      feedback system for use with a prosthetic device. The
      Sensory feedback System comprises a power Source that is
      adapted to transmit an electrical input Signal. Included are a
      plurality of Sensors each operable to create a Sensory inputs
      in response to an external operation thereon. Further, the
      Sensory feedback System comprises a plurality of contacts
      each adapted to receive a Sensory output signal. The Sensory
      feedback System includes a plurality of channels each con
      nected to one of the plurality of contacts and adapted to carry
      one of the Sensory output Signals to the contact to which it
      is connected. The Sensory feedback System also comprises a
      control and processing center adapted to receive the elec
      trical input signal from the power Source and to receive the
      Sensory inputs from the pressure Sensors, to control the
      electrical input Signal by applying the Sensory inputs to the
      electrical input signal to create the Sensory output signals,
      and to transmit the Sensory output signals to the contacts
      through the channels.

      To my untrained eye, this kinda looks like a patent troll patent.

      --
      Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. H Keller

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Saturday May 22, @03:21PM

      by PiMuNu (3823) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 22, @03:21PM (#1137750)

      Reading the abstract only, I believe this article was referring to a direct brain interface - the patients had a spinal cord injury (partial or total loss of use of all four limbs and torso).

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @03:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @03:00PM (#1137748)

    Socket head cap screws and cotter pins with senses of touch?

(1)