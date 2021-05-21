Opera GX Mobile was just announced by Opera, is currently in a beta stage, and comes with features like the GX Corner, which can allow you to see a game release calendar, getting the latest news in the gaming ecosystem, as well as deals and links to game sales. It also comes with the same "gamery" aesthetic that is commonplace in the desktop version of the browser, and "Flow", a feature that allows you to send files, links, and photos from your phone to your PC and vice-versa, provided, of course, that you sync your PC with your smartphone. It also supports one-handed navigation with haptic feedback with a feature known as the Fast Action Button (FAB).