Opera GX, the "gaming browser", is coming to smartphones
Opera GX Mobile was just announced by Opera, is currently in a beta stage, and comes with features like the GX Corner, which can allow you to see a game release calendar, getting the latest news in the gaming ecosystem, as well as deals and links to game sales. It also comes with the same "gamery" aesthetic that is commonplace in the desktop version of the browser, and "Flow", a feature that allows you to send files, links, and photos from your phone to your PC and vice-versa, provided, of course, that you sync your PC with your smartphone. It also supports one-handed navigation with haptic feedback with a feature known as the Fast Action Button (FAB).
Opera thinks gamers are stupid
Now, upon first hearing about this browser, my first thought was that this is a really sly way to serve gaming ads to a gaming audience, hence the focus on highlighting gaming deals within the browser. This is why you'll find information about upcoming game releases as well as a deals aggregator that links to game sales directly below the browser's search bar and speed dial. Clearly, this info can be useful for those heavy into gaming, though it's hard to shake the feeling this space is just one big advertisement for games and their sales.
Opera Software was bought by a Chinese consortium in 2016. It filed for an IPO in July 2018. The Opera GX browser for desktops was launched in July 2019, adding features to limit CPU/RAM usage, integrating Discord and Twitch services, as well as a built-in VPN and adblocker.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Subsentient on Saturday May 22, @08:16AM
I cringed so hard I think it fixed my hernia.
“Man is not a rational animal; he is a rationalizing animal.” ― Robert A. Heinlein
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @10:04AM
It reports who wastes their time gaming, so the Chinese authorities will know who to send to reeducation camps when they take over your country.
(Score: 0, Troll) by acid andy on Saturday May 22, @03:34PM
Conservatives smell awful because their suits make them sweat more in the summer
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday May 22, @11:17PM
Contestant 1 in a voice over: I've never built a web browser before. But I know how to build cars. I'll get four wheels and put a web browser together from that.
*Later*
Officiator: Contestants, your first secret ingredient! This web browser has to be a gaming browser.
*Off camera, everyone groans!*
Officiator: And you need to monetize it over a gullible target audience. You have 44 minutes.
*More groans*
Contestant 2: I don't know what I'm doing! But I'll need to do it faster!
Contestant 3: Where am I going to get a gullible audience in 44 minutes? Well I'm a gullible target audience. I'm pretty sure I can monetize this thing over me. Hopefully, the judges will show mercy.