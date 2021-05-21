from the what-a-rush! dept.
Tardigrades Shot Out of a Gun to Test Origin-of-Life Theory:
[...] So, we've got enough plausible bits and pieces to cobble together a theory. Only problem is, can life actually survive slamming into another planet at the sorts of temperatures and speeds associated with meteorite impacts? This is where the tardigrades come in.
Testing Tardigrades
As scientists Alejandra Traspas and Mark J. Burchell write in Astrobiology: "The ability of tardigrades to survive impact shocks in the kilometer per second and gigapascal range was investigated." Tardigrades, it turns out, can only withstand a shock pressure of ~1.14 gigapascals. Above 2,000 miles per hour, or above 900 meters per second, even the tardigrade's legendary toughness fails it. This has implications for the types of scenarios in which panspermia could occur. Spores and microbes are hardier, surviving impacts of up to 5000 meters per second and pressures of 40 gigapascals or more. According to the authors, tardigrades have been tested for static loading of up to 7.5 gigapascal (and survived it), but no one has tested to see if they can survive the impact. The scientists write: "Accordingly, we have fired tardigrades at high speed in a gun onto sand targets, subjecting them to impact shocks and evaluating their survival."
Journal Reference:
Alejandra Traspas , Mark J. Burchell. Tardigrade Survival Limits in High-Speed Impacts [open], Astrobiology (DOI: 10.1089/ast.2020.2405)
(Score: 4, Touché) by bart9h on Saturday May 22, @01:25PM (3 children)
So, did they survived, or not?
C'mon editor, are you trying to force the poor soylentils to actually read TFA?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @03:05PM
There is a good chance there are tardigrades alive on the moon (Beresheet [wikipedia.org] collided at 140 m/s)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @01:13AM
No. They died.
(Score: 4, Funny) by SomeGuy on Saturday May 22, @01:32PM (1 child)
"The ability of consumertards to survive impact shocks in the kilometer per second and gigapascal range was investigated." Consumertards, it turns out, can only withstand a shock pressure of losing one smart phone or going without blue LEDs for more than 2 seconds. Above 9,000 miles per hour, or over 9000 trumps per second, even the consumertard's legendary stupidity fails it. This has implications for the types of scenarios in which watching cat videos could occur. Spores and microbes are smarter, surviving impacts of actually knowing what a computer is, and pressures of using Pascal, Java, C# or more. According to the authors, consumertards have been tested for static twitter page re-loading of up to 7.5 megadotnets (and unfortunately survived it), but no one has tested to see if they can survive the impact because nobody gives a shit. The scientists write: "Accordingly, we have fired consumertards at high speed in an Acme roflcannon onto a wall with a tunnel painted on it subjecting them to impact shocks and evaluating how they taste as pancakes"
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @01:43PM (7 children)
Tardigrades are just as alive as you and me. Unless the researchers are ready to try this experiment on their relatives, they should cease immediately.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @02:03PM (1 child)
You and what army of tards is going to stop it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @07:27AM
PETAtards will now parade naked around the lab... much to the delight of the papparazzitards and the readertards who buy those "newspapers" which also claim the Mars rover is being led on a leash by green-skinned aliens.
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Saturday May 22, @03:24PM (2 children)
And so are vegetables.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @05:43PM (1 child)
But there are degrees of consciousness. Tardigrades are sentient, rutabagas aren't, and democrats fall somewhere in between.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday May 22, @06:12PM
You keep using that word, I don't think it means what you think it means.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @09:02PM (1 child)
PETA is just a group of terrorists that think it's acceptable to fire bomb someone's house they disagree with.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @09:46PM
I disagree. What's your address?
(Score: 4, Informative) by theluggage on Saturday May 22, @02:29PM
...turn them in to tachygrades?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @06:03PM
Rabbit season...Duck season... Tardigrade season! FIRE!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday May 22, @06:53PM (1 child)
Considering that with atmospheric braking a small meteor or cometary fragment could be moving pretty slow when it reached the ground, if it didn't just disintegrate in the upper atmosphere, the best this research will really be able to do is set an upper impact energy to Tardigrade's survival. We've already seen that nematodes [space.com] can survive entering a planet's atmosphere in a very violent manner. And nematodes are a lot bigger and more complex than tardigrades.
And tardigrades are pretty complex creatures compared to single cell bacteria and molds. Both of which are well known to be much tougher than a tardigrades. All Pansperma needs to work is for a single bacterial endospore or mold spore to survive it's arrival and end up in an environment it can grow in, and as we have seen with extremophiles [biologydictionary.net] that can mean a surprisingly wide range of environments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @07:05PM
In fact, all Panspermia needs is something even simpler than a bacteria or a mold spore. Anything that could remotly be called alive (ability to grow and multiply) could very well have seeded all life we know today. This could be as simple as semi-complex organic molecules meeting favorable conditions in the primitive oceans.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 22, @09:50PM (1 child)
This flawed study does nothing to determine the origin of life. Some living thing had to design the gun that fired these tardigrades. Since there's no life on other planets, that proves the existence of God.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Sunday May 23, @05:06AM
Oh really? How are you proving that negative?
The universe is a very big place and we can detect anything about only a very small part of it.
(Score: 2) by mrchew1982 on Sunday May 23, @06:32AM (2 children)
I still struggle to understand why so many cling to the panspermia hypothesis... Life had to spontaneously start somewhere, sometime. If not here then... somewhere else? Why is that better?
There's several studies that support abiogenesis, one of the most important was miller-urey, which proved that it's possible to assemble basic amino acids from raw molecules under the right conditions... Conditions which were prevalent on the young earth. Then there's research that phospholipids can spontaneously assemble into cell like structures. The you have Lyn Margolis research into complex cells arising from phagocytosis, one cell eating another and instead of breaking it down allowing it to continue to function as an organelle.
While it's impossible to slam hands on the table and give a clearly defined path by which complex life organized, we have the highlights down and have proven the steps. I know that it's hard to trust a room full of monkeys to write the illiad, but the 4.5 billion years the earth has been here coupled with the fact that the algorithms are constantly improving along the way mean that it's more than possible... It's highly likely that life spontaneously started on earth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @08:59AM
Because it means life is elsewhere vs life is originated here and we are special.
(Score: 1) by unhandyandy on Sunday May 23, @05:28PM
One issue is that panspermia opens the possibility that the life which circulates in the universe is artificial and quite different from the life which arose naturally. Not everyone is impressed by the evidence that life as it is on earth could have arisen spontaneously, and I don't just mean theists. E.g. cellular life has existed on earth almost as long as physical conditions have allowed it, leaving little time for it to have evolved. Has anyone provided a possible path for the evolution of the genetic code?