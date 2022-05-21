from the oh-poor-me dept.
Facebook faces prospect of 'devastating' data transfer ban after Irish ruling:
Ireland’s data regulator can resume a probe that may trigger a ban on Facebook’s transatlantic data transfers, the High Court ruled on Friday (14 May), raising the prospect of a stoppage that the company warns would have a devastating impact on its business.
The case stems from EU concerns that US government surveillance may not respect the privacy rights of EU citizens when their personal data is sent to the United States for commercial use.
[...] Facebook had challenged both the inquiry and the Preliminary Draft Decision (PDD), saying they threatened “devastating” and “irreversible” consequences for its business, which relies on processing user data to serve targeted online ads.
The High Court rejected the challenge on Friday.
“I refuse all of the reliefs sought by FBI (Facebook Ireland) and dismiss the claims made by it in the proceedings,” Justice David Barniville said in a judgment that ran to nearly 200 pages.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 23, @03:24AM (6 children)
This should concern anybody - how? Ireland existed long before Facebook and Zuckerberg, and Ireland will still be around when Zuck and Facebook are forgotten. Why does anyone care how much money either Zuck or Facebook might "lose" simply by complying with the law?
Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. H Keller
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @03:34AM (2 children)
I care. I care deeply.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @03:43AM (1 child)
Surely, you are not an investor. Or, are you admitting to being complicit in Zuck's lawbreaking ways?
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @06:28AM
try again
(Score: 4, Insightful) by RedGreen on Sunday May 23, @03:58AM
"This should concern anybody - how?"
Indeed and their garbage argument is that data processing can only occur in the US apparently. Sorry about their luck they need to put some servers in Ireland not just the parasite token office for the tax breaks. If even that and its not a P.O. box...
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Sunday May 23, @02:28PM
We should all be horrified and appalled that a government is putting the law ahead of corporate profits.
Or is it the other way around? Nah, then most the rest of the world would be the ones with a problem, must be Ireland at fault.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday May 23, @05:10PM
The company is truly psychopath. It gives absolutely no thought to the humans in the supply chain. Marx was like that in his theories. Humans are just machines, sexless bolsheviks and bourgeoisie
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @05:14AM
...threatened “devastating” and “irreversible” consequences for its business? You say that like it's a bad thing.
The sooner Babylon the Great can burn to the ground the better.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by deimtee on Sunday May 23, @05:16AM (2 children)
I'm not going to bother reading 200 pages, but the summary makes it seem like Facebook's argument was "We can make a lot of money by breaking the law therefore we should be allowed to break the law". Not surprised that didn't go well for them.
No problem is insoluble, but at Ksp = 2.943×10−25 Mercury Sulphide comes close.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @08:16AM
see also https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=48800¬e=&title=Tech+Companies+Don%27t+Need+to+be+Creepy+to+Make+Money [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FatPhil on Sunday May 23, @12:36PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday May 23, @09:57AM
gets my vote.
Now Judge, don't forget to go after Google after your good deed with Facebook.
And Amazon.
And Akamai.
And CloudFlare
...
Sadly, nobody will go after those guys - who are just as guilty as FB when it comes to privacy violations.
The difference is, shutting down FB results in people having to go out for some fresh air instead of clicking Like buttons all day long like stupid monkeys, whereas shutting down the other bastards results in shutting down the internet. They managed to make themselves too big and ubiquitous, hence virtually untouchable, before anybody noticed the danger. Still, just sayin'...
(Score: 3, Funny) by Frosty Piss on Sunday May 23, @12:24PM (1 child)
Folks, if Facebook can’t make metric shit-tonns of hand over fist CASHOLA in Ireland, they may have to *leave* Ireland and maybe - GASP - the EU! Zuckerberg warns there will be suicides!
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Immerman on Sunday May 23, @02:31PM
(...if they stay)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @04:13PM
what is this facebook you're talking about?
might it be the site to which many other sites which have no business linking to ...uhm like to link to and if you accidentally click on the link will only allow you to see stuff if you have a account and sign in or make a account. ... oh wait maybe that's that instagram thingy?