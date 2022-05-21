SpaceShipTwo makes first flight to space from New Mexico - SpaceNews:
WASHINGTON — Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo made its first flight to space in more than two years May 22, completing the first in a series of four suborbital flights planned by the company over the next several months.
The SpaceShipTwo vehicle named VSS Unity, with pilots CJ Sturckow and Dave Mackay on board, took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico at 10:34 a.m. Eastern, carried aloft by its WhiteKnightTwo aircraft. The plane released VSS Unity at 11:26 a.m. Eastern, at which time the spaceplane fired its hybrid rocket motor for approximately 60 seconds.
VSS Unity ascended on a suborbital trajectory before gliding back to a runway landing at Spaceport America at 11:43 a.m. Eastern. The company did not webcast the flight, providing only updates via social media, although NASASpaceFlight.com did webcast the successful release and powered ascent of the vehicle.
The flight was the first human launch to space from New Mexico. Besides the two pilots on board, the vehicle carried payloads for NASA's Flight Opportunities program.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Sunday May 23, @08:10AM (2 children)
Like the Blue Origin boondoggle, this is casually interesting. But it’s important to understand that - again like Blue Origin- this is a Rich Man Toy for going up and drinking champagne in space, maybe do something similar to the “mile high club”. These are Billionaire Toys, nothing more.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by isostatic on Sunday May 23, @09:26AM
SpaceshipOne did this in 2003 and won the xprize.
Virgin attached their name to it and did bugger all with the promise for nearly 20 years. Meanwhile Musk made actual reusable rockets and put people into orbit. I suspect starship will be in orbit before SS2 carries paying passengers.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Sunday May 23, @11:20AM
To be fair, it did carry experiments for NASA. And it's capable of reaching orbit.
Just kidding about the second part. Maybe Skylon's [wikipedia.org] air-breathing rocket can get it done.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @08:28AM (8 children)
White Sands Proving Ground started launching captured V-2 rockets right after the war. The first picture of Earth taken from space was done with one of those in October 1946.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @09:30AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_space_exploration#1900%E2%80%931956 [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Sunday May 23, @10:13AM (5 children)
Note the qualifier in the story: “human”. I don’t think we launched any humans on V2’s...
(Score: 1, Troll) by pe1rxq on Sunday May 23, @11:27AM (4 children)
If you want to be pedantic: At least the V2s actually went to space, this thing only went up 89km.... Only lazy Americans call that 'space'
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Sunday May 23, @12:16PM (3 children)
What’s pedantic? Nothing. The article says first *HUMAN* launched from NM. Other dude say, no, the V2’s launched from NM - *WITHOUT* humans. There’s nothing pedantic at all about my correction.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by pe1rxq on Sunday May 23, @12:28PM (1 child)
You made a fuss about the story mentioning 'human', I merely suggestsed you should make a fuss about the story mentioning 'space'.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Sunday May 23, @05:16PM
Aren’t you being just a little pedantic?
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Sunday May 23, @02:23PM
Isn't 100km the most widely accepted definition of the edge of space?
(Score: 4, Touché) by driverless on Sunday May 23, @11:30AM
Actually the first flight from space to New Mexico was in 1947 [history.com].