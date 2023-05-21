There are many reasons why fireflies glow. One of the best-known examples of bioluminescent beings in nature, fireflies use their light as a warning to potential predators, to identify other fireflies, and of course, to attract a mate.

Harnessing the same chemical reaction that makes fireflies glimmer, the team has developed a medical imaging device that lights up when inserted inside the body.

Potential future uses for such a device, in both humans and animals, are already wide-ranging, including the development of better treatments for cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases.

"This is the first example of a low-cost, portable bioluminescence imaging tool that can be used in large non-transgenic animals, such as dogs," said Elena Goun, the team's leader and an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri.

"The mobility and cost-effectiveness of this technology also make it a powerful tool for use in many areas of preclinical research, clinical research, and diagnostics".