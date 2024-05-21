Huawei confirms a June 2, 2021 launch for HarmonyOS
Huawei has set a date for the launch of its first-party operating system, HarmonyOS, in its native China. The software may have originally been intended to replace Android on its smartphones, but may also ship with other new products such as the MatePad Pro 2 and Watch 3, which are also now expected to debut on the same day.
Huawei's HiSilicon Develops First RISC-V Design to Overcome Arm Restrictions
In a bid to overcome US restrictions on its Arm designs, Huawei's HiSilicon has turned to the open-source RISC-V architecture and has even released its first RISC-V board for Harmony OS developers. Due to being blacklisted by the U.S. government, Huawei and its chip division HiSilicon do not have access to development and production technologies designed in America. The restrictions include many Arm processor architectures, including those used in various microcontrollers that Huawei uses widely.
[...] The Hi3861 is aimed mostly at the IoT market, whereas HiSilicon's development efforts were historically aimed at high-margin smartphones, tablets, PCs, and embedded systems. But Huawei needs computing platforms to use for its other devices, so the HiSilicon Hi3861 is just what the doctor ordered at this time.
Huawei Expected to Develop a 3nm Kirin SoC but Release May Happen in 2022, Suggests Latest Trademark
According to the latest reports, Huawei Technologies applied for the registration of the Kirin processors trademark on April 22. In the international classification, it belongs to the category '9 scientific instruments'. This suggests that the Chinese tech giant has not lost hope in making a return to the market. Unfortunately, one of the sanctions placed by the U.S. was that Huawei could not do business with TSMC anymore.
Since TSMC leads ahead of the pack with its cutting-edge nodes, it will be difficult for Huawei to release a 3nm chip without the Taiwanese manufacturer's involvement. Since the 3nm process is yet to mature, we believe that mass production will not start before 2022. It is possible that by then, Huawei may improve relations with American authorities. If it succeeds in reaching an agreement, the Kirin SoC will likely be ready for immediate production.
Xiaomi was recently removed from a U.S Defense Department blacklist.
Also at Notebookcheck.
Previously: Huawei Announces HarmonyOS, a Smartphone OS and Android Alternative
Huawei Might Put its IOT OS on Mobile Phones After All
Huawei to Cease Production of Kirin Smartphone SoCs Due to U.S. Sanctions
Huawei's HarmonyOS 2.0 Beta Released
Huawei Unveils Harmony, Its Answer to Android, in Survival Bid
Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, on Friday unveiled its own mobile operating system, Harmony, in an effort to ensure that its fast-growing smartphone business can survive the United States government's clampdown on the firm.
Huawei has been at the mercy of the Trump administration for the past three months, ever since the Commerce Department began requiring that American companies apply for special permission to sell parts and technology to the Chinese firm, which Washington officials accuse of being a potential conduit for cyberspying by Beijing. The move effectively choked off Huawei's access to Google's Android software and American-made microchips and other hardware components, and put a big question mark over Huawei's future.
Although President Trump said in June that he would loosen some of the restrictions to allow American companies to continue working with Huawei, economic ties between the United States and China have grown more tense since then, and the prospect of immediate relief for Huawei seems more distant.
Unveiling Harmony at a Huawei developer conference in the southern city of Dongguan on Friday, Richard Yu, the head of the company's consumer business, said that the new operating system was designed to work not only on mobile phones, but on smart watches and other connected home devices as well. Indeed, the first Huawei products to run on Harmony will not be smartphones, but "smart screens" that the company plans to release later this year. Mr. Yu said that Harmony would gradually be incorporated into the company's other smart devices over the next three years. But there is no immediate plan, he said, to release Harmony-based phones.
See also: Huawei's cross-platform HarmonyOS will ship in China in 2019, globally in 2020
link: https://disruptive.asia/huawei-tests-smartphone-equipped-with-hongmeng-os/
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is testing a smartphone equipped with Hongmeng, the company's self-developed operating system, which could potentially go on sale by the end of this year, Chinese state-media outlet Global Times reported.
[...] Huawei executives have previously described Hongmeng as an operating system designed for IOT (internet-of-things) products. Last month the company said the first major devices powered by Hongmeng would be its upcoming line of Honor-brand smart TVs.
Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media say:
Huawei Technologies Co will stop making its flagship Kirin chipsets next month, financial magazine Caixin said on Saturday, as the impact of U.S. pressure on the Chinese tech giant grows.
U.S. pressure on Huawei's suppliers has made it impossible for the company's HiSilicon chip division to keep making the chipsets, key components for mobile phone, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Unit was quoted as saying at the launch of the company's new Mate 40 handset.
[...] "From Sept. 15 onward, our flagship Kirin processors cannot be produced," Yu said, according to Caixin. "Our AI-powered chips also cannot be processed. This is a huge loss for us."
Huawei's HiSilicon division relies on software from U.S. companies such as Cadence Design Systems Inc or Synopsys Inc to design its chips and it outsources the production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which uses equipment from U.S. companies.
HarmonyOS 2.0 Beta Released, HarmonyOS Devices Coming in 2021
Due to geopolitical tensions, Huawei cannot rely on Google Android operating system over the long term, and in May 2019 we reported HongMeng OS may become Huawei's OS alternative to Android. HongMeng (鸿蒙) OS will finally be called HarmonyOS outside of China, and we recently reported Huawei was trying to attract more developers with monetary incentives to brings more apps to HMS (Huawei Mobile Services).
We now have a more clear timeline with the company's recent release of HarmonyOS 2.0 beta that's currently available for smart home applications, smartwatches, and head-on-displays, and will become available for smartphones in December 2020.
Previously: Huawei Announces HarmonyOS, a Smartphone OS and Android Alternative
'On Squandering Power, Authority, and Influence'
'On Squandering Power, Authority, and Influence'
I don't mention Good Will, because that's about gone anyway. The genie is out of the bottle, and Washington, D.C. isn't going to stuff the dude back in there.
Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. H Keller
Hey, at least our president is a nice, decent man now, who doesn't say mean things on the internet.
Hey, at least our president is a nice, decent man now, who doesn't say mean things on the internet.
That's because he's too old to know how to use the internet.
That's because he's too old to know how to use the internet.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @08:10PM
Rumor has it, he's too old to remember how to walk up a flight of stairs. I'm waiting for the regression in potty training. I notice that no one stands close to him in a crowd . . .
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday May 24, @08:48PM
Honestly considering the rise of ASIC and the fall of Moore's law, it might have been the US's last chance to leverage its chip IP dominance before it loses relevancy anyhow. So it could be argued the problem wasn't the 2019 sanction but the lack of earlier sanction.
Regardless, this 160Mhz single core microcontroller and RTOS OS are hardly a threat to the Intels and Qualcomms of the world while the RISC-V tool-chain is already mature regardless of Huawei adopting it now or not. In fact, the current shortage of MCUs is partly fueled by vendors not looking into investing any further into license extensions since this market tier is clearly going non-proprietary.
Overall, the genie wasn't going to stay in that bottle forever.
compiling...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Snotnose on Monday May 24, @08:21PM
In the next 10-20 years. China has a bunch of super-smart folks. They have a good starting point in RISC-V (and knowledge of ARM, SH-x, MIPS-x, and, dare I say it, x86).
RISC-V will become very powerful in the next 5-10 years, then the Chinese will have their own chip architecture and ISA that will blow Intel out of the water in the CISC arena, and ARM out of the water in the RISC arena. They probably won't be the same architecture, but 2 different strains. Combine that with China's inability to buy from TSMC and friends, and Chinese fabs will be getting pretty good in 10 years (not better than TSMC, or even Intel, but getting there and Good Enough).
I'm old, I'll probably be dead by then, but I would not build my retirement on TSMC nor Intel dividends.
