Announcing the Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has just announced the Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT compliant with 802.3at (aka PoE+) and 802.3af standards and support for up to 25.5 Watts input.
It will replace the Raspberry Pi PoE HAT introduced in 2018 which was limited to 802.3af standard with a maximum of 15.4 Watts input and will become available around mid-June for $20 plus taxes and shipping.
HAT = Hardware Attached on Top.
Here is a competing Waveshare PoE HAT for Raspberry Pi 3B+/4B.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @08:40PM
>> available around mid-June for $20 plus taxes and shipping.
Looking at the BOM, this should be available around mid-July from China for $5 without taxes and with free shipping.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @08:44PM (6 children)
The current range of hats just make RPi function with a single5v fan for cooling. They cannot handle even a unpowered USB 3 hub w/ self powered hard drives.
Mu current cluster to 6 RPi4B with PoE hats. It cleaned up my cluster board to a single wire connections, but still have extra power lines running on the board for powered USB 3 hubs to help with connecting USB 3 drives. I am also using:
PoE Texas for old RPi2B - SSH mount point.
LoveRPi 3B+ Hats both isolated and unisolated Found the unisolated, to be better value since the hat does not completely wrap around the CPU Heat sink.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Monday May 24, @08:50PM (1 child)
Out of curiosity: what are you using your Rpi cluster for?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @10:11PM
Playing with distributed processing and Beowulf.
3D Printing projects
Video encoding and translation, for long running tests to see cooling is working right in my 3D housing for RPi.
Plex-DVR - 2 channels using 1GB RPi4B w/ 64GB U3 SD card, no hard drive needed. Though my HDhomerun TV is configured to supply video at 480p from over the air.
And even runs my desktop. :P
All saves on power bill. My PoE switch can handle 8ports at 120Watts total. My 6 RPi at full load hits just at 70W. All just sitting there, hits 32W. Cheaper than my old intel systems. At one point, I had 40 desktops (dumpster dived) just stacked and running. Wife hated them.
I since my needs is more testing and Linux is light footprint. $35 for 2GB RPi4B, a fan & heat sinks ($1 bought bulk), $10 for a SD - nice checp test equipment. Save $7-$9 for Another wall-wart, and another power strip, extra wires running around the board and desk... $20 PoE Hat is cheap for a clean setup and simple single wire to add another.
My board is a 5/8" press-board table top 2'x2' painted black. Then drilled in 3 rows by 3 column VESA screw pattern in both 75mm and 100mm ar each crossing. 3D print VESA rails w/ 2 or 3 drop on slide mounts per bar. Then a 3D housing that slides on those rails depending on need. Mount the RPi and PoE in a sled ans drop it in, connect ethernet done! The switch I mounted also with a 3D printed VESA 100mm based mount. So all are clean and on the wall. Currently have space for 2 more RPi and with a secondary boxes for USB hubs and 2/5" SSD drives. I could even print the boxes for multiple RPi to box, but will need a bigger switch then. Current switch costs $55, unmanged Giga-bit. With 2 extra ports for up-link and down-link. So easy to slide into existing wiring - even if current switches are full.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday May 24, @09:30PM (3 children)
It seems like a cluster would have other means of getting more power to an RPi.
Consider an RPi application such as a security camera. The RPi has a camers, a clear plastic case shaped like a camera with a nice lens. Some local storage for booting. It shore would be nice if you could connect such a security camera by stringing only a single wire (PoE) to these cameras.
I wonder how much power would be needed if the camera were on a motorized swivel that could be rotated by the guards between donut breaks.
Nope. Never gonna happen. Not even if you waited a million microseconds.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday May 24, @09:36PM
This new HAT supports 25 watts, The Raspberry Pi is about 12 and I have a motorized WiFi "smart" camera that takes 12v 1 amp, so 12 watts tops. Looks like this would be just about perfect with the right camera setup, but...a dedicated PoE "smart" camera would already be pretty close to everything you need anyway. I'm thinking this might be better suited to something more complicated than a camera install.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @10:27PM
Switch to RPi0w with Camera mount. Then get PoE Texas external - roughtly the size a "W". Will need a USB-Ethernet. Break the cases and switch to direct wiring. 3D print housing. Use solenoid from a model plane and connect to the pin-out. Total parts retail about $40 plus camera. PoE and solenoid is largest cost.
Use Cat-7 Flat wire, so very soft to bend. Done.
PoE give you about 12-15W total available power. W uses less than 4B, USB-Ethernet will use a little from the W and solenoid will too. But overall the power envelope should be good.
Better get a PoE camera. IT only used 4 out the 8 wires. The "other" 4 could be "reused" to run a small stepper motor, directly wired. Then it is single run. Camera and basic swivel controls. or 2 direct drive dc motors one on each lead. then you can pan and tilt.
All that fun for a weekend!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @11:08PM
That can depends on the cluster and its design envelope. It isn't considered completely crazy to have smaller or denser clusters made of low power devices to be PoE. It saves on doubling your wire requirements and simplifies setup, among a couple smaller benefits.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday May 24, @09:30PM (2 children)
I am struggling to think of where I would want to use PoE for a Raspberry Pi.
I've got a PoE and a PoE camera, but I find that for my particular needs the wireless is good enough and I have power already where I can plug in the camera. PoE is great if you don't already have power and wireless is either fickle or non-existent. So, I am having a hard time thinking of where I would be willing to run an ethernet cable to where the object on the end would be a Raspberry Pi...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @11:14PM
There are many applications: clusters, industrial, high-security, remote installs, high availability. PoE makes all of those easier in slightly different ways.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @11:37PM
For me was desk clutter.
Wall-warts, USB power blocks and cables, routine twice wire. Power loss in longer USB wires at 5V at 3A. Yes, I have power related crashes, One was bad enough to corrupt a self powered disk drive!.
1 PoE Swtch,
8 Ethernet wires (guage not as important at 50+V, so current is less than 0.3A),
8 PoE Hats
8 RPi4B
1 power plug! Priceless.