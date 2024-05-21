from the regulators-regulating dept.
Crypto payments above $10,000 would be reported to IRS under Treasury plan
The Biden administration wants businesses to report cryptocurrency transactions with values of at least $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.
"Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion," the US Treasury Department said in its proposal for implementing the tax compliance initiatives in President Biden's American Families Plan. The larger Biden plan still needs approval from Congress.
The Treasury document said that crypto reporting is one part of "the President's tax compliance initiatives that seek to close the 'tax gap'—the difference between taxes owed to the government and actually paid." The proposal calls for a $4.5 billion investment in IT to implement a new information-reporting regime that would help close that gap, which was nearly $600 billion in 2019.
US law already "requires that trades and businesses report cash payments of more than $10,000 to the federal government," the IRS website notes. This information "assists law enforcement in its anti-money laundering efforts" and "provide[s] authorities with an audit trail to investigate possible tax evasion, drug dealing, terrorist financing and other criminal activities," the IRS says. The Treasury Department said it would apply that same threshold to crypto transactions under the proposed new reporting system
(Score: 5, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 25, @01:46AM (3 children)
This $10K limit has been in place for any bank transaction for 50+ years.
The insidious thing about that $10K limit is that it doesn't inflate - back when it was passed, $10K was roughly equivalent to $100K today.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Tuesday May 25, @02:10AM (2 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Fluffeh on Tuesday May 25, @03:05AM
Of course they do.
However, the interesting thing I see in this statement is that they have just admitted that crypto has value and can be traded as a commodity and therefore basically called it a viable currency by default.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 25, @03:18AM
Taxes? Considering they busted Capone for tax evasion, seems like it's another way of tracking the flow of dollar amounts large enough to exert other kinds of influence at an organized crime level.
(Score: 3, Informative) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 25, @02:51AM
Mid-2019, they demanded that Amazon and eBay [cnbc.com] collect sales taxes on behalf of all sellers in/outside California. Prior to that you had to voluntarily report untaxed purchases that were used in California ("Use tax"). I bet some other states did the same thing.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @02:54AM
Some time back there was a comment that, starting in 2022, payment processors like PayPal will have to issue 1099-MISC income statements whenever an account receives more than $500 in payments during the year (from all sources combined). There may be some exceptions like money transferred between family and friends?
Has anyone seen an update to that story?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @04:48AM
This is only relevant if you live in the United States and care what the IRS thinks
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @04:52AM
Inquiring minds want to know who stabbed him in the back and how
C'mon, nothing to be ashamed of, it was a "business decision", don't be shy
(Score: 2) by Socrastotle on Tuesday May 25, @04:58AM (1 child)
This [archive.org] is an archive of coinmarketcap for 2019. At the end of 2019 the entire market cap of all cryptos was $193 billion. One government claims they're owed taxes of $600 billion on that.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday May 25, @05:15AM
You should work on your reading comprehension. What they claim is that in total, they receive $600 billion less taxes than they should. Obviously using crypto currency is not the only way to avoid taxes.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.