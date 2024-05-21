Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Tesla is Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed, Asked to Pay $16,000 to Thousands of Owners

posted by martyb on Tuesday May 25, @04:13AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for FatPhil:

Tesla is found guilty of throttling charging speed, asked to pay $16,000 to thousands of owners - Electrek:

In court in Norway, Tesla was found guilty of throttling charging speed and battery capacity through a software update.

Unless it appeals, Tesla is going to have to pay $16,000 to each of the thousands of owners affected in the country. The fine could be even more significant as other similar legal efforts are on the way in other countries.

Back in 2019, Electrek reported on several reports from Tesla owners about seeing significant drops in range from 12 to 30 miles following a software update.

[...] On top of the range loss, the DC fast-charging rate at Supercharger stations has also been reduced. Affected owners are seeing much slower charging sessions.

When Electrek reported on the issue, Tesla told us that the goal of the update is to "protect the battery and improve battery longevity," and it resulted in a range loss for only "a small percentage of owners."

Original Submission


«  Crypto Payments above $10,000 would be Reported to IRS Under Treasury Plan
Tesla is Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed, Asked to Pay $16,000 to Thousands of Owners | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @04:41AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @04:41AM (#1138461)

    Inquiring minds want to know.

    We also have hexadecimal and Pig Latin in stock.

    Smells like the Jews took over Soylent News.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 25, @05:23AM (5 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 25, @05:23AM (#1138469) Journal

    the goal of the update is to "protect the battery and improve battery longevity," and it resulted in a range loss for only "a small percentage of owners."

    Norway, a country in which having to travel the rest of 30-12=18 miles on foot, wearing "driving clothing", at winter time, may mean freezing to death.
    Well, glad to hear Elon is protecting the value of the estate of the deceased, by taking care of the battery as the major asset of the car.

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by coolgopher on Tuesday May 25, @05:35AM (3 children)

      by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 25, @05:35AM (#1138470)

      Nah, they build them differently [runningmagazine.ca] up north.

      • (Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday May 25, @05:49AM (2 children)

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 25, @05:49AM (#1138473) Journal

        Ok, now get to do it while holding your toddler in your arms.

        --
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @06:18AM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @06:18AM (#1138480)

          If you ever put yourself and your baby in the position to be stranded in the cold due to a small difference in expected vs realized mileage, you deserve the frostbite and trauma your stupidity will cause you. Nobody from an area that gets snow acts stupidly like that winter.

          • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 25, @06:34AM

            by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 25, @06:34AM (#1138482) Journal

            If you ever put yourself and your baby in the position to be stranded in the cold due to a small difference in expected vs realized mileage, you deserve the frostbite and trauma your stupidity will cause you.

            Telsa, not the car for smart Norwegians with toddlers.

            --
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @06:36AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @06:36AM (#1138483)

      If you're cutting it that fine in such places and conditions you're doing it very wrong, especially with a battery powered car. A lot of times how much battery charge is left is just an estimate. It drops significantly if the battery gets colder. And guess what conditions are when the battery might suddenly get very cold?

      Battery longevity and health should also be your concern. Fast charging and max charging reduces the health and lifespan of lithium batteries. If the battery is unhealthy your battery powered car could lose power unexpectedly.

      Unexpected power loss is not usually a life threatening issue when it comes to phones. But can be so for battery powered cars.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 25, @06:11AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 25, @06:11AM (#1138477) Homepage Journal

    Oh, wait . . .

    This is the kind of thing that happens in a cathedral. The High priest intones something, and you better intone it back in presicely the same tone.

    --
    Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. H Keller
(1)