Tesla is found guilty of throttling charging speed, asked to pay $16,000 to thousands of owners - Electrek:
In court in Norway, Tesla was found guilty of throttling charging speed and battery capacity through a software update.
Unless it appeals, Tesla is going to have to pay $16,000 to each of the thousands of owners affected in the country. The fine could be even more significant as other similar legal efforts are on the way in other countries.
Back in 2019, Electrek reported on several reports from Tesla owners about seeing significant drops in range from 12 to 30 miles following a software update.
[...] On top of the range loss, the DC fast-charging rate at Supercharger stations has also been reduced. Affected owners are seeing much slower charging sessions.
When Electrek reported on the issue, Tesla told us that the goal of the update is to "protect the battery and improve battery longevity," and it resulted in a range loss for only "a small percentage of owners."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 25, @05:23AM (5 children)
Norway, a country in which having to travel the rest of 30-12=18 miles on foot, wearing "driving clothing", at winter time, may mean freezing to death.
Well, glad to hear Elon is protecting the value of the estate of the deceased, by taking care of the battery as the major asset of the car.
(Score: 3, Informative) by coolgopher on Tuesday May 25, @05:35AM (3 children)
Nah, they build them differently [runningmagazine.ca] up north.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday May 25, @05:49AM (2 children)
Ok, now get to do it while holding your toddler in your arms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @06:18AM (1 child)
If you ever put yourself and your baby in the position to be stranded in the cold due to a small difference in expected vs realized mileage, you deserve the frostbite and trauma your stupidity will cause you. Nobody from an area that gets snow acts stupidly like that winter.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 25, @06:34AM
Telsa, not the car for smart Norwegians with toddlers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @06:36AM
If you're cutting it that fine in such places and conditions you're doing it very wrong, especially with a battery powered car. A lot of times how much battery charge is left is just an estimate. It drops significantly if the battery gets colder. And guess what conditions are when the battery might suddenly get very cold?
Battery longevity and health should also be your concern. Fast charging and max charging reduces the health and lifespan of lithium batteries. If the battery is unhealthy your battery powered car could lose power unexpectedly.
Unexpected power loss is not usually a life threatening issue when it comes to phones. But can be so for battery powered cars.
