Libreboot Sees First New Release In Nearly 5 Years, Supports More Old Motherboards
Libreboot as the Coreboot downstream focused on providing a fully open-source BIOS/firmware replacement without any black boxes / binary blobs is out with a new release. The prior tagged release of Libreboot was all the way back in 2016 while has now been succeeded by a new release albeit in testing form.
Libreboot 20210522 allows more Intel GM45 / X3X era hardware to work with this fully open-source alternative to proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware. New boards supported by this Libreboot release include the Acer G43T-AM3, Lenovo ThinkPad R500, Lenovo ThinkPad X301, and Intel G43T-AM3. Yeah, it's quite hard in 2021 to get excited about Socket 775 motherboards or 45nm Penryn laptops. Libreboot is largely limited to supporting these outdated platforms due to its focus on being fully open-source and not using any Intel FSP binaries, etc.
(Score: 4, Funny) by maxwell demon on Tuesday May 25, @09:42AM (1 child)
Am I the only one who immediately parsed this as lib reboot when reading the title? Which made me wonder why you't need a library just for rebooting.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @11:19AM
>> Which made me wonder why you't need a library just for rebooting.
Yeah, why not just use systemd-rebootctl instead? Oh shit, just gave Poettering another idea.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @09:45AM
