In AMD's AMA here, they say they will seriously consider releasing their Platform Security Processor (PSP) source code. This is their equivalent of the Intel Management Engine and would make AMD processors compatible with coreboot/libreboot.

This would be massive. It would make it possible to have a truly open-source machine, with all the security and privacy benefits that entails. At the moment secure boot relies primarily on aging Intel processors from nearly a decade ago.

In 2011, AMD began supporting coreboot, but stopped in 2013 and introduced the PSP. Why? Because they didn't think it was economically worthwhile.

Don't let that happen again! Let's tell AMD there is demand for this. Get into that thread and comment. And – more importantly – message them! If you're reading this after the AMA has ended, contact them anyway!

AMD's Twitter

AMD's Forums

AMD's contact page (You can find details on AMD in your country)

You can also reach them on Facebook.