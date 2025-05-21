from the tapping-out dept.
China will likely ban all bitcoin mining soon
Bitcoin took investors on another rollercoaster ride over the weekend after a top regulator in China announced a crackdown on mining, a new tack in the country's ongoing fight against the cryptocurrency.
The government will "crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behavior and resolutely prevent the transfer of individual risks to the society," said the statement, which was issued by the Financial Stability and Development Committee of the State Council, the country's cabinet equivalent. The committee is chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, who acts as President Xi Jinping's top representative on economic and financial matters.
"The wording of the statement did not leave much leeway for cryptocurrency mining," Li Yi, chief research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the South China Morning Post. "When all mining activities are banned in China, it will be a turning point for the fate of bitcoin, as a large chunk of its processing power is taken out of the picture."
Also at Notebookcheck.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday May 25, @12:09PM
So is their digital-Yuan out in circulation yet or still in planning/implementation? It makes sense governments would want to crush crypto that they do not control. They have deep info into all bank transactions now. I can't imagine any government would want to give up even a tiny bit of that control and "oversight".
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday May 25, @12:09PM
In China, the power to control people with the currency and screw them over on occasions is a state prerogative. I expect other monopolistic financial institutions in other semi-democratic countries, like the Fed, to enact the same sort of rules eventually - albeit less brutally and with more sugar-coating, but with the same results.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @12:12PM (1 child)
All those gaming rigs can finally get an upgrade...this could save childrens´ lives with the majority staying in their parents basement where it is safer.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday May 25, @12:18PM
Nah, the parents will be in the basement gaming while the kids run riot...