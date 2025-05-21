https://techxplore.com/news/2021-05-compound-commonly-candles-grid-scale-energy.html
A compound used widely in candles offers promise for a much more modern energy challenge—storing massive amounts of energy to be fed into the electric grid as the need arises.
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have shown that low-cost organic compounds hold promise for storing grid energy. Common fluorenone, a bright yellow powder, was at first a reluctant participant, but with enough chemical persuasion has proven to be a potent partner for energy storage in flow battery systems, large systems that store energy for the grid.
Development of such storage is critical. When the grid goes offline due to severe weather, for instance, the large batteries under development would kick in, boosting grid resilience and minimizing disruption. The batteries can also be used to store renewable energy from wind and solar, for use when the winds are quiet or the sun's not shining.
"Flow battery technology is a critical part of the Department of Energy's goal to reduce the cost of grid energy storage over the next decade," said Imre Gyuk, director of Energy Storage at DOE's Office of Electricity. "Progress has been rapid, and the cost has come down significantly, but further research is needed to make grid-scale energy storage widely available."
Scientists are making tremendous strides toward creating better batteries—storing more energy at lower cost and lasting longer than ever before. The results touch many aspects of our lives, translating to a more resilient electric grid, longer-lasting laptop batteries, more electric vehicles, and greater use of renewable energy from blowing wind, shining sun, or flowing water.
For grid-scale batteries, identifying the right materials and combining them to create a new recipe for energy storage is a critical step in the world's ability to harness and store renewable energy. The most widely used grid-scale batteries use lithium-ion technology, but those are difficult to customize moment to moment in ways most useful to the grid, and there are safety concerns. Redox flow batteries are a growing alternative; however, most use vanadium, which is expensive, not easily available, and prone to price fluctuations. Those traits pose barriers to widespread grid-scale energy storage.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday May 25, @02:27PM (2 children)
I found the wikipedia article quite interesting:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grid_energy_storage [wikipedia.org]
But I couldn't find a good comparison of
* storage efficiency (i.e. energy out/energy in)
* size (mass/volume per energy)
* cost
* lifetime
We have a small substation at the end of our garden, with a couple of big transformers. I wonder what would be the cost of adding an extra battery (or whatever) for load levelling?
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday May 25, @04:47PM
Just put a couple of induction coils in a shed at the back of your property.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Induction_coil [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inductor [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magnetic_field [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Faraday%27s_law_of_induction [wikipedia.org]
