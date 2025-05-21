Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Exposure to a chemical found in the weed killer Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides is significantly associated with preterm births, according to a new University of Michigan study.
The study, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, found that the presence of the chemical in women's urine in late pregnancy was linked to an increased risk for premature birth, while the association was inconsistent or null earlier in the pregnancy.
"Since most people are exposed to some level of glyphosate and may not even know it, if our results reflect true associations, then the public health implications could be enormous," said senior author John Meeker, professor of environmental health sciences and senior associate dean for research at the U-M School of Public Health.
[...] The researchers decided to measure glyphosate and aminomethylphosphonic acid (AMPA)—one of the primary degradation products of the herbicide—by testing urine, since the chemicals are not metabolized by mammals. They tested the urine of 247 pregnant women at the first and third study visit of their pregnancy, at 16-20 weeks and 24-28 weeks.
Looking at preterm births (babies born at less than 37 weeks of pregnancy) and comparing them to controls, the research team found that the odds of preterm birth were significantly elevated among women with higher urinary concentrations of glyphosate and AMPA at the third visit, while associations with levels at the first visit were largely null or inconsistent.
The researchers say that AMPA is formed not only from the degradation of glyphosate, but from other common industrial chemicals as well. AMPA is also highly persistent and can take months to break down in the environment.
"Despite the potential for widespread exposure to glyphosate and AMPA, there is very little information regarding the health effects of exposure during pregnancy," Silver said. "Ours is the first study to measure AMPA, and only the second to measure glyphosate in relation to birth outcomes."
Journal Reference:
Monica K. Silver, et al. Prenatal Exposure to Glyphosate and Its Environmental Degradate, Aminomethylphosphonic Acid (AMPA), and Preterm Birth: A Nested Case–Control Study in the PROTECT Cohort (Puerto Rico), Environmental Health Perspectives (DOI: https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/EHP7295)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @07:52PM
Roundup/glyphosate was first brought to the market in the 70s. When things are executed on such a scale that you don't really have a control sample (since basically everybody in America is huffing glyphosate by now, regardless of diet) separating cause from effect becomes near impossible, because you have no control sample. And it's not made any easier by the fact that companies like Monsanto have an army of "scientists" saying whatever they're supposed to say, and endless influence in government ensuring the same.
For instance the head of the FDA under Obama was Michael R. Taylor [wikipedia.org] - a Monsanto lobbyist, VP, and lawyer who most famously argued that companies should be allowed to knowingly include a minimal amount of carcinogenic compounds into processed foods - that guy was the head of the government agency responsible for food safety in America for the better part of a decade.
The only point I make with this is that unforeseen consequences are a thing (regardless of whether or not this study's findings end up being validated), as are folks working to ensure no such things are discovered - especially when there are large sums of money involved. This is something increasingly often forgotten in society. A society that's changed an immense amount and is seeing an ever larger number of macro scale physiological and psychological issues, with no clear cause.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @07:54PM
Glyphosate is sprayed on grains and legumes shortly before harvest to dry the crop before mechanical harvesting. You are eating this crap unless you only buy 'organic'.
The keywords to search on, for more information, are:
glyphosate desiccation
Major agricultural universities including University of Minnesota recommend the practice.
Humans are stupid.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Tuesday May 25, @08:00PM
Here's a working link to the paper.
https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP7295 [nih.gov]
(Score: 2) by bmimatt on Tuesday May 25, @08:05PM
it seems to be linked to the bee colony collapse problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 25, @08:20PM
So glad you took over Monsanto, eh?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday May 25, @08:21PM
That's ok, we can fix it in post
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday May 25, @09:36PM
They do promise that Roundup works fast to remove unwanted things growing in your bush...