[...] "The goal is simply to become carbon neutral," said [Toyota president Akio] Toyoda. "Since we made this statement, I, as the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, have been asking the government to take the correct steps and increase the number of carbon-neutral options.

"This is because, if all cars become battery-electric, one million jobs will be lost in Japan.

"I believe we have an opportunity to demonstrate one of these [alternative] options here in motorsports. I want to tell the world there is also this option to become carbon neutral."