Toyota Gives Hydrogen Car Successful Debut in Fuji 24 Hours

posted by mrpg on Wednesday May 26, @10:42AM
from the autocar-toyota dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Toyota gives hydrogen car successful debut in Fuji 24 Hours:

[...] "The goal is simply to become carbon neutral," said [Toyota president Akio] Toyoda. "Since we made this statement, I, as the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, have been asking the government to take the correct steps and increase the number of carbon-neutral options.

"This is because, if all cars become battery-electric, one million jobs will be lost in Japan.

"I believe we have an opportunity to demonstrate one of these [alternative] options here in motorsports. I want to tell the world there is also this option to become carbon neutral."

(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @10:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @10:57AM (#1138887)

    Hydrogen cars are fun until they explode into a fiery ball of flames.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @11:02AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @11:02AM (#1138889)

    What I'd be interested in is a alcohol/hydrocarbon fuel cell that's suitable for powering a car. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Direct-ethanol_fuel_cell [wikipedia.org]

    Alcohols and hydrocarbons are good and well proven for storing and transporting energy. Hydrogen gas is crap in comparison.

    You can still be carbon neutral if you produce the alcohols/hydrocarbons in carbon neutral ways.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday May 26, @11:07AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Wednesday May 26, @11:07AM (#1138891)

    - Make electric cars
    - Make a lot of people redundant, who won't have the means to consume as much.

(1)