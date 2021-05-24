Stories
New 12.9-inch iPad Pro Already has a Display Problem

Wednesday May 26, @03:50PM
New 12.9-inch iPad Pro already has a display problem:

Apple has begun shipping its 2021 M1-equipped iPad Pro tablets, and the larger 12.9-inch version has earned special acclaim for its beautiful mini-LED display. We praised its brightness and stellar picture quality in our own iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, but now some owners are reporting some distracting bloom effects appearing on the screen while viewing their tablet in a dark room.

Notably, 2021 iPad Pro users like Josh Teder and Teoh Yi Chie have taken to Twitter to post images showcasing a slight bloom effect that can be seen around bright areas of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's screen when using it in total darkness.

[...] This is significant because, as MacRumors points out, Apple's for the new iPad Pro specifically spell out how the larger iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display is designed to minimize bloom by handling local dimming better than typical LED LCD displays.

[...] Some users are now posting images which show a noticeable light bloom around bright areas of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's screen in total darkness, even when they aren't scrolling. Many are quick to point out that this is a very subtle effect that's barely noticeable unless you're using the iPad in a dark room, but it's still a notable example of how Apple's new mini-LED display falls short of what can be achieved with a high-quality OLED screen like that found on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @04:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @04:25PM (#1138987)

    Your overpriced toys have a slight bloom, no doubt caused by the tears of the Uighurs forced to manufacture them in poorly-lit sweatshops.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @04:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 26, @04:44PM (#1138994)

    Apple Fanbois BTFO.

