Not all CAPTCHA tests need to be boring. A web developer in Spain has decided to create one revolving around the classic PC game Doom.

The developer, Miquel Camps Orteza, uploaded his creation to his GitHub page. To prove you’re a human, and not a bot, the test asks you to shoot four “imps” from Doom using a handgun.

What ensues is a simple, but fun mini-game. There are no moving sprites; the monsters and background are rendered in static 2D images. Nevertheless, the CAPTCHA test is loaded with the game's music and gunshot sound effects to help recreate the feel of playing the original Doom.

If you gun down all four imps in the time allotted, you’ll pass the test. If not, play again. Try it below. (Note: The music is loud, but it will stop once you solve the puzzle.)

[...] "My CAPTCHA about Doom only validates from user-side (client). There is no backend to a server to validate the user request," he added. "For [someone] who can code, they can see how easy it is to validate the CAPTCHA."

[...] Anyone can also freely incorporate his Doom-themed CAPTCHA test into a website form.