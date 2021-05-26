from the not-dead,-just-resting dept.
Giant tortoise thought extinct 100 years ago is living in Galapagos, Ecuador says:
The Galapagos National Park is preparing an expedition to search for more of the giant tortoises in an attempt to save the species.
The turtle was found two years ago on Fernandina Island, one of the youngest and most pristine in the archipelago, during a joint expedition between the Galapagos National Park and the Galapagos Conservancy.
Scientists from Yale University then identified it as the Chelonoidis phantasticus species, which had been considered extinct more than a century ago.
"Yale University revealed the results of genetic studies and the respective DNA comparison that was made with a specimen extracted in 1906," the Galapagos Park said in a statement.
Previously: Ecuador Releases 201 Tortoises on Galápagos Island of Santa Fe.
Also see the Wikipedia entry on Lonesome George.
Ecuador has released 201 tortoises on Santa Fe Island in the Galápagos archipelago, where a similar subspecies went extinct more than 150 years ago.
Santa Fe is the former home to Chelonoidis sp, a subspecies of giant tortoise which died out after humans took a hefty toll on the ecosystem, beginning in the 18th century when pirates and buccaneers decimated the population. "We released in Santa Fe 201 tortoises from the Chelonoidis hoodensis subspecies, which are from Espanola Island, and which have morphological and genetic similarities to the extinct subspecies on the (Santa Fe) island," rangers from Galápagos National Park said.
The 201 tortoises, which were released Saturday, were raised in captivity and are between four and 10 years old. Of these, 30 have a radio transmitter that will allow park rangers to follow the animals in the wild.
The park service described repopulating the island with tortoises as "a conservation milestone" and said it signified a "new methodology for ecological restoration of the archipelago," which is located 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off the Ecuadoran coast. The project will also study the changes that occur in the ecosystem with the tortoises and animal's coexistence with the approximately 6,500 land iguanas that live on the island, according to Danny Rueda, director of Galápagos National Park. Experts believe 14 subspecies of tortoises have lived on the Galápagos Islands, of which three—including Chelonoidis sp—are extinct. The last member of the extinct Chelonoidis abigdoni subspecies, a tortoise known as "Lonesome George," died three years ago.
The Galápagos Islands are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are known for their unique flora and fauna. Santa Fe Island, which is located in the center of the archipelago, has an area of 24.7 square kilometers (9.5 square miles).
The worst thing that can happen to an endangered species, is for human to notice them. The tortoise was safe a year ago. Now the Chinese will want the tortoise for traditional medicinal uses. Or poachers will want them for pet stores. Not to mention that every zoo and private collector in the world will want one for display.
