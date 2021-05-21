Stories
Which Animals Will Survive Climate Change?

posted by martyb on Friday May 28, @08:34PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the not-dead-yet dept.
mrpg writes:

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210514134119.htm

Climate change is exacerbating problems like habitat loss and temperatures swings that have already pushed many animal species to the brink. But can scientists predict which animals will be able to adapt and survive? Using genome sequencing, researchers show that some fish, like the threespine stickleback, can adapt very rapidly to extreme seasonal changes. Their findings could help scientists forecast the evolutionary future of these populations.

Journal Reference:

Alan Garcia‐Elfring, Antoine Paccard, Timothy J. Thurman, Ben A. Wasserman, Eric P. Palkovacs, Andrew P. Hendry, Rowan D. H. Barrett. Using seasonal genomic changes to understand historical adaptation to new environments: Parallel selection on stickleback in highly‐variable estuaries. Molecular Ecology, 2021; 30 (9): 2054 DOI: 10.1111/mec.15879

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @08:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 28, @08:44PM (#1139827)

    me

  • (Score: 2) by oumuamua on Friday May 28, @09:01PM

    by oumuamua (8401) on Friday May 28, @09:01PM (#1139838)

    It's not climate change they need to survive, it's always habitat loss. If the animals had contiguous habitat, they could migrate to cooler areas but very few do, they get confined to smaller and smaller unconnected patches. Then finally you have all your eggs in one basket and all it takes is one disease or disaster to wipe them all out, like this: https://www.sciencenews.org/article/african-elephant-mass-death-botswana [sciencenews.org]

    Shrinking habitat and climate change may play a role in keeping the elephants exposed to the deadly pathogen — whatever it is, researchers say. The area is a hot spot for human-elephant conflict. Fencing to keep the animals away from crops and the deep Okavango River “imprison” the elephants...

