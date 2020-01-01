from the Ponce-would-be-jealous dept.
Three years younger in just eight weeks? A new study suggests yes!:
A groundbreaking clinical trial shows we can reduce biological age (as measured by the Horvath 2013 DNAmAge clock) by more than three years in only eight weeks with diet and lifestyle through balancing DNA methylation.
A first-of-its-kind, peer-reviewed study provides scientific evidence that lifestyle and diet changes can deliver immediate and rapid reduction of our biological age. Since aging is the primary driver of chronic disease, this reduction has the power to help us live better, longer.
The study, released on April 12, utilized a randomized controlled clinical trial conducted among 43 healthy adult males between the ages of 50-72. The 8-week treatment program included diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation guidance, and supplemental probiotics and phytonutrients, resulting in a statistically significant reduction of biological age--over three years younger, compared to controls.
The study was independently conducted by the Helfgott Research Institute, with laboratory assistance from Yale University Center for Genome Analysis, and the results independently analyzed at McGill University and the National University of Natural Medicine.
Journal Reference:
Kara N. Fitzgerald, Romilly Hodges, Douglas Hanes, et al. Potential reversal of epigenetic age using a diet and lifestyle intervention: a pilot randomized clinical trial. Aging, 2021; 13 (7): 9419 DOI: 10.18632/aging.202913
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @06:30AM (2 children)
All you have to do is... suck my dick 1 time, then wait 3 weeks for the benfits. Don't call else it ruins the magic.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @06:36AM (1 child)
Peter Thiel level fake science? I am appalled, SN! And not enough to suck anything.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @07:04AM
Peter Thiel - ahhh, that guy!! [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by KritonK on Saturday May 29, @06:44AM (7 children)
Who would have thought that exercising and eating better could lead to living a healthier life!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday May 29, @07:12AM (1 child)
I always thought those benefits were at the organ function level, not at the DNA level.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday May 29, @11:38AM
This sounds more like Goodhart's Law in effect. Changing what you score on the Horvath 2013 DNAmAge clock doesn't make you any younger, it just manipulates a measure that would otherwise be used to estimate your biological age.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @07:15AM (1 child)
Apparently not those legislators who voted ketchup as a vegetable. The poor, let them eat asparagus-infused vagina-scented Trump steak.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @06:15PM
WTF!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @02:19PM (1 child)
Chalk up another incredible discovery for 2021.
It's surprising that nobody before ever thought of doing a study on how diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation affects health.
No one!
/s
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @05:27PM
Explain to us, oh enlightened one, the link between these things and DNA methylation age? And this isn't that these things affect health, but age. Before they started looking at DNA methylation age, there was actually not a lot of compelling evidence that those things you mention had much effect on the age one lived. People died about the same ages, but the difference was the better quality of life at the end of their lives if they took better care of themselves.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Saturday May 29, @09:25PM
This is a little different. They're not claiming healthier life.
They're claiming changes to DNA Methylation. It's one of the ways cells control the expression of genes. Defining DNA Methylation as "age" is a stretch though, and a way for the scientists here to get clicks and funding by making sensationalist headlines understood by a layman.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday May 29, @07:24AM (4 children)
Just dieting will do.
I used to weigh 265 lbs. When I was 25, I looked 45. Then I got tired of being unwell and I lost 110 lbs - and most importantly, I religiously, almost obsessively kept them off for the past 13 years. Now I'm well into my 50s and I still look 45.
There. There's your secret. Keep your BMI in check and you'll look younger. You'll feel younger too, believe me.
You don't even have to exercise if you don't want to: just eat right, avoid processed food, don't take in more calories than your body burns, keep at it without any "days off" ever, and it'll work. Exercising is better of course, but it's not strictly necesssary.
Is it easy? No. Hell no. It ain't no picnic (pun intended)
Is it fast? No.
Does it take a lifetime commitment: yes
Does it work? Yes.
And here's another secret: anything that promises faster results with less pain is bullshit. And if it has fancy words in it, like "DNA methylation", it's triple-bullshit. The only thing that works is keeping your BMI in check. Period.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @02:33PM
Weight control is definitely the first place to start.
Once you teach yourself how to manage your weight and begin to see improvement, the other things like diet fall into place.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @07:40PM
So what do I do with the GizmaTron Cycling-Rowing-and-Zumba-all-in-1 that I bought to solve all my weight loss problems?
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Saturday May 29, @09:33PM (1 child)
lol There are lots of skinny people who age fast, look like shit at 40, and die young and unhealthy. Yes, for your fat ass, the low hanging fruit is not being fat - that is in fact your biggest killer. Then there are normal people, who keep their BMI in check. They then keep more things in check - by having a healthy amount of muscle, making sure they have a good balance of vitamins and nutrients and essential amino acids for cell regeneration and body chemical production.
>Is it easy? No. Hell no
Yes, yes it is. Stop eating too much, do some physical work, and never even think about it.
>Is it fast
Yes, it's very fast to never get fat in the first place
>Does it take a lifetime commitment: yes
yes. and your lifetime doesn't start at 30 when you look down and can't see your dick
>anything that promises faster results with less pain is bullshit
much like your insanely dumb claim that a good bmi is the only thing required for health (so skinny and sleeping 2 hours a day is fine I guess), this is not promising faster results for what you think. because you're too dumb to understand even the plain english summary here. this is not promising to make you young. It is promising to, in a few weeks, change the way genes are expressed during cell division, so new cells produced by your body have characteristics of young cells, as opposed to old cells.
>The only thing that works is keeping your BMI in check. Period.
the other thing that works is having basic middle-school level understanding of the thing you're commenting on, and calling bullshit on. else you risk looking like a redneck clown.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @12:48AM
Hey! Didn't your mommy tell you something along the lines of "if you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all"? Guess not. Hint - Nobody here is going to confuse your rudeness for intelligence.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @08:04AM (2 children)
'Cause when I look at this fine summary, on the front page, with extra sparkes, it shows 0 comments. But when I click on the comments, there are 7, or 8, of them, which, in dog years, is a lot more than three. I thought SN was above crap like this!
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @02:35PM (1 child)
I was fooled by that too! I was like all "Oh boy, I get FP!", then I was like "Ah darn, ppl posted already, the counter is wrong"
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @07:41PM
To be fair, every post is a first post if you don't read any of the others.
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @12:07PM (1 child)
Maybe martyb's goal is to annoy SN readers so that they'll all go away, then he can go back to watching porn all day long.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday May 29, @08:05PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 1, Troll) by SomeGuy on Saturday May 29, @01:35PM (3 children)
Sigh. I miss the days of interesting tech bits, obscure open source development, nerdy stuff, latest and greatest tech advancements (BTW, toy cell phone are not the only tech on this retarded little planet), and occasional stories that might actually contain useful information. Of course, it is not just this site, or the old green site, it is everywhere.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @01:42PM (2 children)
If the headline was Potential reversal of epigenetic age using a diet and lifestyle intervention, would you have whined?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @01:22AM (1 child)
Would you have trolled? Of course you would have!
P.S.: Fuck you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @01:47AM
Autistic boomer rants about toy cell phones, news at zero hour.
(Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Saturday May 29, @02:14PM (1 child)
(Score: 2, Informative) by HammeredGlass on Saturday May 29, @02:16PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @03:33PM
"It is not yet known what exactly is measured by DNA methylation age."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epigenetic_clock#Relationship_to_a_cause_of_biological_aging [wikipedia.org]
We can turn the clock an hour back! Run and proclaim we invented a time machine!
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday May 29, @08:18PM
So we can go back three years in eight weeks? Well, the year has 52 weeks, that's 6.5 times eight weeks. So we should be able to go back 19.5 years per year. Well, maybe just 18.5 years because we've still aged that one year on top of that process.
Thus depending on your age, in at most a few years you should develop back into a fetus. I wonder what happens if you keep that diet even after you've developed back into a fertilized egg.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Saturday May 29, @10:10PM
If they're using the same mechanism that this website is using to count the number of comments posted to main page articles today, they would say everyone's age decreased to zero.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @01:36AM
They're either being drugged, or they're zombies. Of course, females impersonating males can't be ruled out, either.